Apple TV+ and Collider have partnered up to bring you this exclusive clip from The Beanie Bubble, their upcoming film from the dynamic duo Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash Jr., which stars Zach Galifianakis as Ty Warner, the creator of toy company Ty, Inc. and Elizabeth Banks as Robbie, his business partner, as they accidentally stumble across a billion-dollar idea in the shape of Beanie Babies. This clip, as Gore and Kulash Jr. describe, comes right after "Ty and Robbie have met and bonded and had a drunken night of adventure in which Ty impulsively asked Robbie to start a stuffed Himalayan cat business with him. She didn’t think he was serious."

As you will see in the clip, The Beanie Bubble features incredible color blocking, which Collider had the opportunity to speak with the filmmakers about. Over email, Gore and Kulash Jr. explained to our Maggie Lovitt, "Suffice to say the color blocking of the film was a big deal to us, so much so that our crew made fun of us for it. We had a massive spreadsheet that laid out which colors were allowed on screen for each scene. This scene, as you noticed, is one of the very exaggerated ones. It’s the moment that pink—the color which represents the exciting opportunity Robbie sees in Ty—is introduced to her otherwise blue world. A tiny foreshadowing of orange—the color of their eventual conflict—is in the distance. No other colors were allowed on screen for this scene, and our amazing production designer Molly Hughes painstakingly made sure that everything else in the shot was blue. Even the fan, the file folders, the pegboard." They went on to describe the key moments where the colors were used, saying:

"Each of the three women whose story we follow in the film has a palette like this, based on a primary color—red, yellow, and blue. They all go on the same color journey relative to where they start, adding something harmonious at first, and jarringly contrasty later. Overall, we wanted the film to feel a little like a fable—not specifically the 80’s and 90’s, but that magical time just before now, the recent past when the seeds of today were being planted. So the colors are bright, saturated, and just a little more organized and synchronized than real life—just a little more coordinated. Within that, each of the three worlds has its own palette which shifts in sync with the others. We put a lot of effort into it, but we hope people 'feel it’ more than notice it or think about it. If it’s working the way we want, it just makes the whole film feel slightly more magical and inviting than real life."

The Beanie Bubble portrays Warner's journey intertwined with the three women who played a pivotal role in constructing his thriving plushy empire. Warner's contribution to the design and marketing of Beanie Babies was instrumental. Recognizing the initial triumph, he strategically chose to retire specific designs and introduce limited editions, boosting their scarcity and transforming the toys into coveted collectibles. During the height of the Beanie Baby craze, Ty Inc. reportedly amassed over $700 million in annual profits, catapulting Warner into the exclusive billionaire club.

Collectors do factor into The Beanie Bubble in subtle ways, as the filmmakers explained while talking about the documentary Beanie Mania's focus on Beanie Babies lovers, "We particularly enjoyed its focus on the collectors, who were such a vital part of the craze. They only get a little screen time in our movie, since we had a very different narrative focus, but they deserve a whole series of their own."

Why Were Beanie Babies Such a Big Deal?

The late 1990s witnessed a sweeping phenomenon known as the Beanie Baby craze, which captivated collectors and enthusiasts globally. The adorable cuddly animals, with their distinctive button eyes and plush bodies filled with beans, emerged as the coveted possessions of that era. Originally a relatively cheap line of toys from the early 1990s, it swiftly evolved into a whirlwind of purchasing, selling, and trading activities. Think GameStop, but for children's toys.

Collectors became desperate to gather as many of these items as possible, believing rare and limited-edition ones would only go up in value over the years, but the market soon became oversaturated with sellers leading to the titular "Beanie bubble" which saw the toys skyrocket in price. Fans would camp out all night outside stores and would raid garage sales in the hope of finding a bean-filled diamond.

As expected, the Beanie Baby craze eventually came to an end, resulting in the deflation of inflated prices. Numerous collectors discovered that their once highly valued plush animal collections were worth considerably less than they had anticipated. The Beanie Baby craze highlights the risks of speculative markets and the unpredictable nature of value within the realm of collectibles. However, they are super cute.

The Beanie Bubble is based on the 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, which the filmmakers credit as their main source of inspiration, saying:

"We relied on Zac Bissonnette’s book as our launch pad and guide, and while our movie is inspired by the real stories in the book, it’s obviously a fictional work, not a documentary. We were aiming to tell a larger, more universal story about the female relationship to the American dream, and about who and what we value, and why. All of the actors connected really strongly with those themes, and with their individual characters’ unique journeys, so bringing it all to life was a real collaborative joy."

Check out the exclusive clip above and be sure to watch The Beanie Bubble when it bursts into select theaters on July 21, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on July 28.