Remember the Beanie Babies craze of the 1990s, every collector wanted to own the new plush animal and made it all the rage, till it wasn’t anymore. A new feature by co-directors Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, The Beanie Bubble will chronicle the rise and fall of the consumer craze surrounding the toys. Total Films released the first image of the upcoming feature and it’ll make you nostalgic if you ever owned a Beanie Baby.

The new image features Zach Galifianakis as the billionaire toy creator Ty Warner and Elizabeth Banks as Robbie, the woman in his life. The two are looking period accurate and are surrounded by many of the 90s favorite toys. The blue and pink color schemes coupled with the toy craze premise, the movie can almost give Barbie a run for her money. Overall, The Beanie Bubble looks to be an intriguing, character-driven feature.

What’s The Beanie Bubble About?

The Beanie Bubble is based on the 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette. The comedy-drama will examine the extraordinary craze of the 90s via the eyes of its creator, an eccentric college dropout Warner, who without the help of advertising or big-box distribution becomes a billionaire in just three years with his idea. The book chronicles the end of the craze which was just as swift and devastating, with "rare" Beanie Babies deemed worthless as quickly as they'd once been deemed priceless.

Image via Apple TV+/Total Film

RELATED: This Is the Reason Why 2023 Is the Year of Toy Movies

The author put together hundreds of interviews including a visit to a man who lives with his 40,000 Beanie Babies and an in-prison interview with a guy who killed a coworker over a Beanie Baby debt, it remains to be seen how Gore and Kulash incorporate, these elements in the toy-based movie. Of the upcoming film, Gore says, "When you really look at the female relationship to the American Dream, it’s much more fraught and dark," adding, "[w]e wanted to show that pattern. We just didn’t expect it to come to us in this book about Beanie Babies!"

As for those wondering about the actual toys used in the movie, star Banks reveals, "They had to make all the Beanie Babies [in the film]. We were able to use the Ty tags, but not any of the IP." Along with Galifianakis and Banks, the movie casts Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan, Kurt Yaeger, Tracey Bonner, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

The Beanie Bubble releases on Apple TV Plus on July 28. You can check out Collider's interview with Banks for hit movie, Cocaine Bear, below: