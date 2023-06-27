It’s not a toy, it’s an investment. America’s favorite plushies are finally getting the movie treatment with The Beanie Bubble. Starring Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), who also serves as executive producer, The Beanie Bubble shines the spotlight on Ty Warner, the outlandish businessman responsible for the madness surrounding the Beanie Babies.

Beanie Babies are stuffed animal toys that became extremely popular in the 1990s. Produced by Warner's company, Ty Inc. Beanie Babies are distinguished by their small size, soft fuzzy material, and the usage of plastic pellets as their stuffing (a.k.a. beans). On its heart-shaped tag, each Beanie Baby had its own name, birthday, and a little poem. The limited production of each plushie design stirred up a craze among people, believing that these stuffed animals were valuable investments and prompting collectors to search for rare or limited-edition versions.

Based on the book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, The Beanie Bubble draws its inspiration from the major trend that swept across American society during the 1990s. Although there’s no doubt about Ty’s struggle and success, the film also portrays the unfairness experienced by the women who are involved in the Beanie Babies phenomenon.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Beanie Bubble.

RELATED: Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks Are Stunned by 'The Beanie Bubble' in New Image

When Is The Beanie Bubble Coming Out?

Image via Apple TV+

Get your Beanie Babies out of your shelves. The Beanie Bubble officially streams on July 28, 2023, on Apple TV+. Before that, the movie is set to premiere in select theaters on July 21, 2023.

With AppleTV+, viewers can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options, such as the Tom Holland-produced thriller series The Crowded Room or the upcoming Season 2 of Foundation. Every Apple device purchase gets you a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV+. After a seven-day free trial, a standard monthly subscription costs roughly $6.99. If you want to take your entertainment experience to the next level, the Apple One plan, which costs $16.95 a month, allows you to combine five different services into a single subscription.

Is There A Trailer for The Beanie Bubble?

Apple TV+ released the trailer for The Beanie Bubble on June 22, 2023, offering a glimpse into the madness that surrounds the Beanie Babies frenzy. The clip introduces the eccentric Ty Warner (Galifianakis), the man behind the sought-after plushies. Together with his much more grounded business partner Robbie (Banks), driven by their sheer confidence and business acumen, the duo manages to establish one of the most in-demand stuffed animals America has ever seen.

But it seems that only Warner is soaking up all the fame and fortune, claiming all the success for himself and leaving none for Robbie. As business is increasingly booming, so doe Ty’s greed and ego. With so much of the accomplishments focused on Ty, The Beanie Bubble is not just a nostalgic testament to the craze that surrounds the beloved ‘90s staple, but also an acknowledgment of the women who managed to bring in the phenomenon.

Who Stars in The Beanie Bubble?

Image via Apple TV+

Galifianakis stars as Ty Warner, the notorious American billionaire responsible for the Beanie Babies. Before his imminent success, Ty has lived different lives as a one-time bellman, car valet, and fruit market vendor. He eventually developed a penchant for the world of business when he worked as a salesman. As CEO, he wasn’t always an easy boss. He’s described to be very meticulous about the plushies’ aesthetic, and wouldn’t mind keeping his staff in the office until 4 a.m. debating over what color of ribbon the rabbit would have. A familiar face in The Hangover film franchise, Galifianakis is reported to star as Jumba in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.

Paying his business partner Robbie is Elizabeth Banks. Fresh off from directing Cocaine Bear, Banks also serves as executive producer for Bottoms, starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. She’s also set to headline Austin Peters’ upcoming thriller, Skincare.

Sarah Snook portrays Sheila Warner, the wife of Ty Warner. Having broken the Internet thanks to her role as the morally ambiguous Shiv Roy in Succession, Snook also stars in Netflix’s psychological thriller Run Rabbit Run premiering in late June.

Rising actress Geraldine Viswanathan, who made a name for herself as Kayla in Blockers, stars as the no-nonsense Maya. Viswanathan appears as the low-ranking angel Eliza in Miracle Workers. Audiences can catch her in Ethan Coen’s directorial debut, Drive-Away Dolls.

What Is The Beanie Bubble About?

Image via Apple TV+

Below is the official synopsis for The Beanie Bubble:

“Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. “The Beanie Bubble” is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

As a refresher, the Beanie Babies are a line of stuffed toys filled with plastic pellets (also known as beans). Created in many forms, these innocent animal plushies became valuable collector’s items and have been regarded as the world’s first Internet sensation in the mid-'90s. The major fad earned its staggering reputation thanks to its deliberate scarcity - each new design is released only in limited quantity. Some people invest in stocks, others in Beanie Babies.

RELATED: Elizabeth Banks Is the Center of a Phenomenon in First 'The Beanie Bubble' Image

Who Is Making The Beanie Bubble?

Image via Apple TV+

Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, Jr. serve as directors of The Beanie Bubble. In addition to directing, Gore wrote the screenplay for the movie based on the book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute. Joining the movie as executive producer is none other than the star of the movie himself, Galifianakis, accompanied by Douglas S. Jones. Producers Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder from Imagine Entertainment are also on board as producers. The film comes from Imagine Entertainment’s deal with Apple for scripted films.

When and Where Did The Beanie Bubble Film?

Image via Apple TV+

Plans for The Beanie Bubble were first reported in January 2022, together with the announcement for other Apple Original Films, such as Killers of the Flower Moon and Spirited. Filming began in April 2022 in Marietta, Georgia, and Atlanta.