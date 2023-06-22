Apple TV+ has released the trailer for their upcoming movie, The Beanie Bubble, which tells the story of a wide-eyed and bold toy salesman who thought he saw potential in the long-term value of tiny, cuddly toys that would make him his fortune. Zach Galifianakis stars as Ty Warner, the creator of Ty Inc., which became one of the world's leading producers of plush toys.

The Beanie Bubble is based on the 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette. The movie depicts Warner's story alongside the three women who helped build his plushy empire. Warner played a significant role in the design and marketing of Beanie Babies, and after initial success, he made the strategic decision to retire certain designs and release limited editions in order to increase rarity and make the toys more valuable as collectibles. At its peak, during the Beanie Baby craze, Ty Inc. was said to have earned north of $700 million in profits in just one year, elevating Warner to billionaire status.

The film, directed by the pair of Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash ​​​​​also stars Elizabeth Banks as Robbie, Warner's partner - initially - in the venture, Sarah Snook as Sheila, Ty's forgotten wife at home, and Geraldine Viswanathan as Maya, a tech genius who was at the forefront of the internet's explosion during the 1990s, and a key figure in pioneering internet sales.

Image via Apple TV+

Remind Me About the Beanie Baby Craze?

The Beanie Baby craze was a phenomenon that swept through the late 1990s, captivating collectors and enthusiasts around the world. These small, stuffed animals with their unmistakable button eyes and soft bean-filled bodies became the must-have items of the era. What began as a simple toy line in the early '90s quickly transformed into a frenzy of buying, selling, and trading.

Collectors scrambled to get their hands on rare and limited-edition Beanie Babies, believing they would skyrocket in value over time. The market became flooded with people seeking the next big hit, leading to a speculative bubble that saw some Beanie Babies fetching exorbitant prices. People lined up outside stores, resorted to online auctions, and scoured garage sales in pursuit of these squishy treasures.

Inevitably, the Beanie Baby craze eventually burst, and the inflated prices collapsed. Many collectors found themselves with a collection of plush animals that were worth far less than they had anticipated. The Beanie Baby craze serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of speculative markets and the unpredictability of value in the collectibles world.

The Beanie Bubble bursts into select theaters on July 21, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on July 28. Check out the trailer down below.