It has been announced that Beanie Feldstein will join the cast of the upcoming untitled film from Ethan Coen. Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan will also star in the film. This will be the first movie that Coen will helm without his brother, Joel Coen, who just experienced a solo directing outing of his own with last year's The Tragedy of Macbeth. Together the Coen brothers have directed many classics including Fargo and No Country for Old Men.

Ethan Coen co-wrote his new solo feature with his wife, Tricia Cooke. The film, which hails from Working Title and Focus Features, is set to start production this fall. The plot of Coen's first solo film, and the character that Feldstein will be playing, are currently under wraps. Coen, Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner all serve as producers on the upcoming film.

Feldstein, who is the younger sister of funnyman Jonah Hill, has made quite the name for herself in the past few years. Feldstein's breakout role was playing the best friend of the title character in A24's Lady Bird, but it wasn't until her starring role in Olivia Wilde's breakthrough comedy Booksmart that she became a household name. The talented performer has since appeared in the films How to Build a Girl and The Humans and portrayed Monica Lewinsky in the FX anthology series American Crime Story. Feldstein recently earned herself a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance for her portrayal of Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The actress and singer will next be seen on the big screen in Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along, an upcoming adaptation of the musical of the same name by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth.

Image via FX

Qualley and Viswanathan are also two up-and-coming leading ladies, which leads to the implication that this film will be a showcase of tour-de-force performances. Qualley is a two-time Emmy nominee — once in 2019 for Fosse/Verdon and again in 2022 for Maid — known for starring in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, as well as the HBO series The Leftovers. Qualley is currently set to appear in the films Sanctuary, The Substance, Fred & Ginger, and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. Viswanathan is known for starring in the 2018 comedy Blockers and 2020's The Broken Hearts Gallery and will next be seen on the big screen in the films The Beanie Bubble and Cat Person.

Details on Ethan Coen's upcoming solo directing debut are currently scarce, but stay tuned at Collider for more information.