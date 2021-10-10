The lights of Broadway are back and with them, a slew of new musical releases are on the way. Today, we got our first look at the revival of Funny Girl with a new trailer. starring Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Fanny Brice. Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will also appear as Fanny’s mother, with Ramin Karimloo (Les Miśerables) as Nick Arnstein, and Jared Grimes (Manifest) as Eddie Ryan, a dancer that pushes Fanny to go after her dreams.

The musical is famous for its toe-tapping, catchy songs written by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The revival will include a new book written by Harvey Fierstein, which still holds true to the beloved original by Isobel Lennart. Feldstein stars as Fanny Brice, a young woman with her eyes set on stardom as she works her way to the top of the game despite a lack of support from her loved ones, all while dealing with a rocky courtship with producer, Nick Arnstein.

The trailer gives us just a little taste of what we can expect with shots of Feldstein walking in full costume to the backstage area while the musical’s hit song, "Don’t Rain on My Parade" plays in the background. When she reaches her makeup mirror surrounded by bright lights, she quickly looks at the camera, delivers the line “hello gorgeous," and winks. The trailer only gives us a quick look at Feldstein’s take on the character once famously played by Barbara Streisand, but a great one nonetheless.

Feldstein is no stranger to the Broadway stage as she made her first appearance in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly. Funny Girl, directed by acclaimed Spring Awakening director Michael Mayer, will begin previews at the August Wilson Theatre on March 26, 2022, and will formally open on April 24. Check out the trailer below, but be warned: the song will get stuck in your head.

