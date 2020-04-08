Beanie Feldstein Aspires to Adulthood in the Charming ‘How to Build a Girl’ Trailer

IFC Films has released the charming, irreverent trailer for How to Build a Girl featuring the film’s star, Beanie Feldstein. The movie is adapted from English journalist Caitlin Moran‘s novel of the same name.

The How to Build a Girl trailer is our first real look at the coming-of-age tale set in northern England in the early ’90s. Feldstein plays Johanna Morrigan, the oldest daughter in a working class family who aspires to greatness. As the trailer teases, Johanna faces some setbacks as she tries to break into music journalism and ultimately opts to reinvent herself as the wild child writer she knows will help get her foot in the door. With the help of some brightly colored red hair dye and an assortment of audacious hats, Johanna transforms into the highly theatrical, larger-than-life Dolly Wilde. The transformation helps her grow her writing career but, as is the case with many a coming-of-age story, Johanna will find there are considerable growing pains that come with her new life.

How to Build a Girl looks like it’s in solid hands with Feldstein, armed with an English accent and once again taking the lead. Joining Feldstein is a veritable who’s who actors, including Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Emma Thompson, Lily Allen, Sharon Horgan, Lucy Punch, Jameela Jamil, and Chris O’Dowd. Moran teamed with screenwriter John Niven (Cat Run) to write the script while Coky Giedroyc (The Hour) directs her first feature-length film in two decades. How to Build a Girl‘s producing team includes Bonnie Chance-Roberts, Alison Owen, and Debra Hayward.

How to Build a Girl opens in theaters and on demand on May 8. Check out the trailer below and for more, check out our updated release calendar for 2020 movies and beyond.