“I think of the ‘90s as sort of frivolous. I think it was a very quiet, non-tumultuous time proceeding 9/11,” shares Joni Hirsch Blackman, one of the mothers profiled in Beanie Mania, a documentary focused on the frenzy that encompassed the Ty Corporation’s animal dolls, Beanie Babies. “It just seems like a very quiet time in our world where people were happy,” another documentary-profiled mother, Becky Phillips adds. While it’s easy to idealize the past, for those who lived through it, the ‘90s were the breeding grounds for many of today's worst traumas. The USSR fell; now Russia is waging war on Ukraine. The Columbine shooting happened; yet now school shootings have become a staple of the school year. The Taliban seized Kabul; after a disastrous war, lasting 20 years, the Taliban has reseized Afghanistan. And climate change–then called global warming–became more of an issue; now the hottest days on record are being recorded.

The issues that seemed big at the time have grown to be gargantuan in the decades since people were worried that Y2K would end civilization. Most people approached the 21st century with optimism about all the emerging possibilities–maybe hovercrafts, perhaps a cure to cancer, would holograms become part of every day? But in the two decades since the New Year’s Eve ball dropped in Times Square, ushering in the new millennium, the future looks bleak in a way that we in the ‘90s didn't imagine it’d look, far from the shiny hopes of what would be. And all of it our own doing. But where do Beanie Babies fit into all of this? The cute, little, pellet-filled stuffed animals became a fixture of the ‘90s and came to be a phenomenon in a decade that could best sustain them. The documentary Beanie Mania serves as a time capsule for a decade that may be remembered as the relative calm before the storm.

What Are Beanie Babies?

For those who were kids, or even older, Beanie Babies were ubiquitous in the ‘90s. Some had a few. Others had a lot. And some were even attempting to collect them all. But what’s fascinating about Beanie Babies is their unorthodox rise to becoming the most coveted toy/collector items. Ty Warner, the creator of Beanie Babies, avoided large retailers like Wal-Mart and Toys R Us–choosing instead for them to only be sold at small-scale gift shops–and he did no advertising for them. There is a dispute regarding Beanie Babies' inception since Patricia Roche, Warner’s former girlfriend and business partner, has claimed that after Beanie Babies’ success, he diminished her role within the company, which played a part in her leaving the brand she helped create. Their rise came from a group of stay-at-home moms in Naperville, Illinois.

The women who catapulted the Beanie Babies to prominence are all smart women who, in step with the times, either had to give up or scale back on their careers for motherhood. There’s Mary Beth Soboloweski who was a systems engineer for IBM for ten years. She loved her job but traded a career she enjoyed for stay-at-home motherhood. Becky Phillips was a Language Arts teacher, who, as well, gave her profession to raise her children. And we meet Joni Hirsch Blackman, a “People Magazine” journalist who is the only person to interview Ty Warner about Beanie Babies. She had to work from home and try to find a way to make her career fit into all the trappings that motherhood in suburbia demands. All the women lived in the same suburb outside of Chicago, the city where Ty Corporation was located, ironically, and lived in sizable homes that were different variations of the same design–green lawns, cul-de-sacs, vinyl house siding.

How Did the Beanie Babies Craze Begin?

At first, for the mothers who would launch Beanie Babies into renown, their children, like many of the kids at the time, enjoyed collecting the cute stuffed animals. Perhaps it was the combination of their adulation for the Beanie Babies and their intelligence that had been relegated to car pulls and dance rehearsals that took what was for many a hobby and made it a mania, directing their creative and enterprising energies into something that they realized was a zeitgeist before others did.

There’s a lot that can be said of Ty Warner–some good, a lot bad. He’s been described as the Willy Wonka of toys. According to Beanie Mania, Warner first sold Beanie Babies contacting gift shops directly to pitch his product. He drove an unusual car and wore a full-length fur coat and top hat. He has also been described as the Wizard of Oz, but the wizard from The Wizard of Oz ended up being just a man and lots of smoke and mirrors. In 2013, Ty Warner pleaded guilty to tax evasion but got off easy when it was decided that the embarrassment he had experienced and his history of charity were enough or him to avoid the five-year prison sentence that’s standard for his level of tax evasion. But Warner has done something that many rich men would be wise to do, but few would: he knows the value of being reticent. Allowing himself to be something of an enigma helped with the lore of the product and kept enough mystery about the man behind the heart tags to avoid making the company all about him. Though, he did, of course, name the company after himself.

The Naperville mothers’ love for Beanie Babies grew into an obsession, to the point where they would go beyond state lines to look for Beanie Babies that they couldn’t find in the gift shops near them. Becky Phillips speaks about how she would call the Chamber of Commerce of different cities for lists of gift shops in order to collect more Beanie Babies. One month’s phone bill cost her $2,000–dedicated, to say the least.

The mothers behind the mania became unofficial spokespeople for Ty Inc. They were constantly being interviewed about them, and Mary Beth even started a magazine dedicated to Beanie Babies–for which she was later sued by Ty Inc., claiming copyright infringement.

Peggy Gallagher and Jeannine Marron Twardus are two other women who are interviewed because of their love of Beanie Babies. Peggy, who is also from the Chicago area, often felt like she was in competition with the Naperville moms, who would often buy out Beanie Babies at stores before she had a chance to get any herself. She made Beanie Babies her life and even forged a career authenticating Beanie Babies. Jeannine, who is a former Navy cryptological technician and worked for the FBI, almost filed for bankruptcy because of her obsession with Beanie Babies. She even created a Beanie rap.

What Was Working for the Beanie Babies Company Like?

In Beanie Mania, Ty employee No. 12, Lina Trivedi speaks about her influence on the company. Though she was in her 20s, she came up with some of the most defining aspects of the Beanie phenomenon. It was her idea to write a poem for each Beanie Baby, and she had the idea to create a website for Beanie Babies back when many thought the Internet was just a fad. Warner liked her ideas. When she told him about her idea for the poems, he wanted him to write a poem for each Beanie Baby, all 80 of them, in one day, and, somehow, she managed to. But despite her contributions to the company, she wasn’t paid well for her elevating ideas.

Part of what made the story of Beanie Babies so intriguing is how there was such a popular secondhand market for them. Many individual Beanie sellers made a lot of money by supplying Beanie Babies to collectors. During the interview, a Beanie supplier, Phyllis Miceli, spoke about a story when a Marine gave her $20,000 to get Beanie Babies. She flew to Hawaii to deliver them to him in a duffle bag as if the Beanie Babies were filled with something other than plastic pellets. He asked her not to let his wife know how much he spent on those bean-filled animals.

But with the popularity of the Beanie Babies, came the counterfeits. Fake Beanie Babies were being shipped in from China, which is why Peggy’s authentication service became so lucrative.

Beanie Mania delves into other aspects of the Beanie craze, like the partnership with McDonald's for the “Teeny Beanies,” which sold out in five weeks. Shipments of Beanie babies were being stolen. There’s even footage of people picking up Beanie Babies in the middle of a busy freeway. The madness depicted in this documentary surrounding these dolls was baffling. In 1997, Ty Inc. generated $400,000,00 in sales. The same year, eBay sold $500,000 of Beanie Babies in one month. Some resellers were making a profit of 500%.

How Did the Beanie Baby Bubble Burst?

But the Beanie Bubble Burst also came. When people bought Beanie Babies, they bought them believing they would appreciate over time. While that did happen at first, the market eventually dripped out. Instead of making hundreds, even thousands, of dollars of a Beanie Baby like many thought/hoped would happen, they begin to resell for less than they were originally worth. The Princess Diana bear–yes, Ty Inc. did capitalize off Princess Diana’s death–was thought to be one of the most valuable Beanie Babies. Eventually, though, it became less valuable over time and not the investment opportunity that many hoped it would be.

But the documentary also interviews people who are rediscovering Beanie Babies decades past their prime. While they’ll never reach the fever pitch that had in the ’90s, Beanie Mania shows the possibility of them still being enjoyed, albeit to a less intense extent, by younger generations. Maybe they’ll be taken off their shelves, taken out of storage, and be appreciated once more by people, some of whom were born after the craze.

Regardless of what the future holds for Beanie Babies, Beanie Mania captures a special time when dolls could take the world by storm. In the age of exasperating headlines, perhaps looking back at a time when dolls were the biggest concern for some people may be the plush comfort that many need right now.