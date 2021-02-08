The best thing I've watched on TV of late (not counting Sundance movies, mind you) is HBO's Danish series The Investigation, and now the network has released a trailer for its latest foreign crime series Beartown.

This five-episode Swedish-language drama centers on a floundering community in Sweden that places its dreams of revitalization on the teenage shoulders of its junior ice hockey team. Boosted by their new coach Peter (Ulf Stenberg) and rising star Kevin (Oliver Dufåker), the boys finally have a shot at securing a national title -- until a violent act threatens to destroy Beartown entirely.

Per HBO, the chilling and honest series explores family trauma, teenage romance, truths and lies, actions and consequences, and ultimately, the courage it takes to go against the group and stand up for justice. That's a whole lot of compelling themes, and I think this trailer looks great, so here's hoping HBO's latest international effort measures up to The Investigation. It already looks like it has a bit more action, that's for sure.

Beartown is based on the novel by bestselling author Fredrik Backman (A Man Called Ove) and the series co-stars Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus and Miriam Ingrid, as well as Otto Fahlgren, Alfons Nordberg, Erik Lundqvist, Rasmus Karlsson, Najdat Rustom, Jacob Nordenson, Charlotta Jonsson, Sanna Niemi, Lukas Wetterberg, Frida Sandberg, Mikael Odhag, Anna Azcárate, Tomas Bergström, Einar Bredefeldt and Gustav Lindh.

The first three episodes were written by Anders Weidemann, Antonia Pyk and Linn Gottfridsson, while Pyk and Gottfridsson wrote Episodes 4 and 5, and all five episodes were directed by Peter Grönlund (Goliath). Beartown is produced by Filmlance for HBO Europe, whose Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Antony Root executive produced alongside Backman, while Filmlance’s Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn served as producers.

The series will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. and the finale will air exactly one month later on March 22. It's the latest international series to be made available to HBO's U.S. subscribers via HBO Max, joining Gomorrah, Valley of Tears and 30 Coins, all of which are featured on the streamer's new International Genre page alongside a curated selection of programming from around the world. And hey, speaking of Gomorrah, check out Collider's interview with its star Salvatore Esposito, who also played Gaetano Fadda on Season 4 of Fargo.

