DC Comics has unveiled another fun look at Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven, and Collider has the exclusive preview of the trailer for the upcoming YA graphic novel that pairs two fan-favorite Teen Titans characters together — as a couple — in predictably adorable fashion. Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven will be available in stores and online retailers beginning September 28.

Written by Kami Garcia and illustrated by Gabriel Picolo, Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven follows the aftermath of Raven Roth having trapped her evil father, Trigon, inside her amulet. It's only a temporary solution, however, and she needs to find something to get rid of him forever. Meanwhile, Gar Logan is struggling to control his special abilities and even more worried about the danger he could be to others. When the two cross paths while looking for none other than Deathstroke himself Slade Wilson, they realize their search for acceptance might be found in each other — and, naturally, romance ensues.

“Beast Boy Loves Raven is the book and romantic meet-up Gabriel and I have been waiting for as both Teen Titans fans and co-creators of the series," Garcia said in a statement to Collider. "We also wanted to write a story about a friendship-turned-romance that felt relatable and attainable versus the overly romanticized versions of teen relationships that we so often see in media and few teens actually experience in real life. At its core, Beast Boy Loves Raven is a story about friendship and learning to accept who we are—including our scars and the parts of ourselves that scare us—so we can go on to write our own stories.”

Image via DC Comics

RELATED: Why Jason Todd's Quick Turn as Red Hood Works in 'Titans' Season 3

Garcia is known for writing several popular YA series, including co-authoring the Beautiful Creatures and Dangerous Creatures novels, as well as solo series The Legion, The X-Files Origins: Agent of Chaos, and YA contemporary novels The Lovely Reckless and Broken Beautiful Hearts. She is also a cofounder of YALLFest, the biggest teen book festival in the country. Picolo is a Brazilian comics artist and illustrator in São Paolo, having developed projects for clients such as Blizzard, BOOM! Studios, HarperCollins, and DeviantArt. His first graphic novel, Teen Titans: Raven, was a New York Times bestseller.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven will be available via bookstores and online retailers on September 28. Watch the exclusive new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven:

It seems like years, but it’s only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories, trapped her demon father, Trigon, into her amulet, and had her heart broken for the first time. But she doesn’t have time to think about the past…she has to focus on finding a way to get rid of Trigon for good Garfield Logan still can’t believe he has powers that allow him to change into different animals, but the price of knowing that his parents kept this secret hidden from him just feels too high. And what’s more, his difficulty controlling these abilities could have unexpected consequences. Both are seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson. When their paths converge in Nashville, Raven and Gar can’t help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they both try to hide. It will take a great amount of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest part of themselves? Or maybe even love?

KEEP READING: 'Teen Titans: The Complete Series' Blu-ray Release Date and Bonus Content Revealed

Share Share Tweet Email

Why ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Was the Start of the McConaissance A decade completely transformed Matthew McConaughey's career, and it all started with this movie.

Read Next