Best known for his work on the film The Sea, Baltasar Kormákur's latest is the American survival thriller film Beast. The movie is in keeping with Kormákur’s affinity for the survival thriller genre. His previous work includes the 2018 movie Adrift which starred Sam Claflin and Shailene Woodley, and his 2015 adventure thriller Everest. The movie Beast follows a widowed husband and father of two teenage daughters, Dr. Nate Samuels, as he visits South Africa for a family getaway. However, a trip that was meant to help the family push the reset button and bond after the trauma of losing their matriarch turns into a fight for their lives as Dr. Samuels and his two daughters find themselves being stalked and hunted by a lion on the loose. The lion, having evaded a group of murderous bloodthirsty poachers and also witnessed the brutal killings of some members of its pride, now sees all humans as the enemy and will stop at nothing to kill them.

Beast is based on a story from Jaime Primak Sullivan. The screenplay has been written by Ryan Engle and the movie is produced by Think Like a Man 2’s Will Packer alongside James Lopez and Jaime Primak Sullivan. We’ve come up with this convenient guide, explaining in detail the most important characters, so you know who to watch out for in this safari horror thriller. Now let's get right into it!

Idris Elba as Dr. Nate Samuels

We have seen Idris Elba go up against a professional boxer in Fighter, and now he is set to take it up to a whole new level as he battles a lion as Dr. Nate Samuels in the much-anticipated action thriller Beast. Nate Samuels takes a trip to South Africa with his two daughters to take them to a reserve in Mopane where he first met their mother and his late wife. However, their trip takes a tragic turn when they come across a man-eating lion in the forests of Mopane, determined to hunt them all down. Now Samuels must do everything under the sun to protect his daughters and get them away to safety.

The effortlessly debonair Idris Elba is well known for lending his famous voice to the animated Disney masterpiece Zootopia as Chief Bogo, the uncompromising head of the Police department. Elba also joined a host of well-accomplished actors who lent their voices to the Pixar sequel, Finding Dory. Voice acting is just part of his repertoire, however. He has also been a part of some of the biggest films around (including a certain Marvel franchise about Norse gods), one of which is the Netflix drama Beasts of No Nation, where Elba plays a violent and vicious warlord. Elba is also well known for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in the 2013 biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. Elba has won one Golden Globe for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film, although he has been nominated four times. He has also been nominated five times for the Primetime Emmy Award and was voted People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018.

Iyana Halley as Meredith Samuels

Iyana Halley plays the role of Meredith Samuels, the eldest daughter of Dr. Nate Samuels. Meredith and her family, as seen in the movie trailer, arrive at the initial meeting point of her parents. An innocent family trip then takes a bloody turn when Meredith, her sister, and her dad are hunted endlessly by a bloodthirsty lion.

Iyana Halley is an actress and producer who made her television debut in an episode of the 2013 television series Justice for All with Judge Christina Perez as Praty Holt. She soon after made her film debut playing the role of Bria in the movie called True to the Game. Halley is best known for her role as Bianca in the drama/crime film The Hate U Give in which she starred alongside Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, and Amandla Stenberg. Her other credits include the hit sitcom Abbot Elementary, the NBC drama series This Is Us, and the 2021 comedy-drama Licorice Pizza.

Leah Jeffries as Norah Samuels

Norah Samuels is the youngest daughter of Dr. Samuels and sister to Meredith Samuels. There is not much information on this character other than images from the trailer. Norah joins the fight for survival alongside her sister Meredith and her father Nate when the family is under attack from a fiendish lion.

Leah Jeffries is an American actress and model who has appeared in several commercials. Jeffries made her acting debut in the hugely successful Fox series Empire as Lola Lyon. She is set to play the fan-favorite demigod hero Annabeth Chase in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and The Olympians. Jeffries is also set to appear in Something from Tiffany’s.

Sharlto Copley as Martin Battles

Sharlto Copley is set to star as the brave Martin Battles, a long-time friend of Dr. Nate Samuels who manages the game reserve in Mopane where the family chose to visit. In the trailer, Battles is seen hurrying Dr. Samuels back to the van as the lion rapidly approaches. Both Battles and Dr. Samuels are also seen checking on a severely injured man who fell in front of their van.

A South African actor, producer, and director, Sharlto Copley is probably best known for his work on Neill Blomkamp's Oscar-nominated science fiction blockbuster District 9, in which he appeared as Wikus van der Merwe. He's also known for the futuristic short film Yellow and his television debut in PlayStation’s streaming series Powers where he played Christian Walker, a homicide detective. His other movie credits include Maleficent, Gringo, Europa Report, and Open Grave.

Other cast members who are set to appear in Beast include Mortal Kombat's Mel Jarnson, alongside Damon Burtley, Robby MacIsaac, Billy Gallagher, Dorian Hedgewood, Amara Miller, and Anzor Alem - all of whose roles in the movie are yet to be revealed by Universal Studios.