Fans can finally sink their teeth into the Idris Elba-starring creature feature, Beast, when it roars to digital on October 7, and Blu-ray and DVD on October 11 from Universal Home Entertainment. No official word yet on when the film will debut on 4K Blu-ray.

As fans re-experience the terror of a man-eating lion in the comfort of their own home, the release of Beast also comes with loads of additional bonus content. The film will include an exclusive deleted scene from the movie alongside featurettes such as "Man vs. Lion: The Final Battle," which dives into the epic confrontation between Elba and the terrifying lion from the movie. The release also comes with "Creating the Beast," a featurette that looks into the development of the film's antagonist, and "Making It Real: The Wounds," which offers insight into the bloody prosthetics depicted in the movie. Other featurettes include "Filming in the Beast's Territory", "Family Bond: The Cast of Beast," and "A Lion's Pride," a factual piece that offers insight into lion poaching and the fight to protect the animals.

Beast was released in theaters earlier this summer to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, with praise directed at the film's intense action sequences and performances with some criticism aimed at its unoriginal narrative beats. The film earned a 69% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience rating of 77%. Now, with the movie coming to digital and Blu-ray, fans of the film will be able to re-experience the terror and thrills of this summer's creature feature all over again.

Image via Universal

RELATED: ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Fights a Lion in By-the-Numbers Survival Film

The film is directed by Baltasar Kormákur, who previously helmed Everest, another survival film that critics reviewed positively. Elba stars in the film alongside Sharlto Copley (District 9), Iyana Halley (Wayward), and Leah Sava Jeffries (Faith Under Fire). Alongside directing, Kormákur serves as a producer of the project with James Lopez and Will Packer. Ryan Engle pens the screenplay for the film.

Beast roars its way into digital platforms on October 7 and Blu-ray on October 11. Check out the upcoming Blu-Ray cover, official trailer and synopsis for the film below: