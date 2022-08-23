Director Baltasar Kormákur plowed through a mound of production challenges while making Beast. The film wasn’t shot on a sound stage, but rather in South Africa, right smack in the middle of real environments. While there, they went above and beyond to do what was necessary to bring a very impressive-looking VFX lion to screen. As though all of that isn’t tough enough, Kormákur also opted for a visual style that would call for some incredibly complicated choreography because he chose to tell this story that involved a VFX rogue lion hunting an ensemble cast in the middle of South Africa largely through lengthy oners.

Beast stars Idris Elba as Dr. Nate Samuels. When his wife passes away, he opts to visit the place they first met with his two daughters, Mare (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries), South Africa. While there, they connect with Nate’s longtime friend, Martin (Sharlto Copley), a game reserve manager and anti-poacher. Even though Martin is brimming with experience and can even approach (and hug!) the local lions, he’s shocked and terrified when he learns they’re being hunted by a rogue lion, a lion that lost his pride to poachers and now is solely focused on hunting those responsible with maximum fury and bloodlust.

Image via Universal

With Beast now playing in theaters nationwide, I got the chance to chat with Kormákur about tackling the myriad of challenges this production posed, beginning with those complicated oners. Why were oners the best way to tell this story? Kormákur explained:

“I wanted to try to set this film apart from other films of this genre and try to bring something different to the table. Because obviously, Jurassic Park, a way bigger budget and bigger creatures, and so by getting you stuck in a shot, [we] up the emotional claustrophobia of being stuck, being one of the characters in this situation. So I was very adamant about presenting this to the studio and having them approve because it’s an unusual way of shooting blockbusters. I convinced them and I think they were very pleased when they saw the outcome, but for me, it’s all about giving you the feeling that you are there with the characters so it feels more point-of-view.”

Not only was Kormákur creating that point-of-view with top-notch talent in front of the lens, but he also had Academy Award-winning cinematographer Philippe Rousselot behind it. Yes, Rousselot has been delivering stellar work for decades, but Beast is a rather unique challenge, so what exactly was it about Rousselot’s body of work that made Kormákur think he was the DP to capture a digital lion attack via oners? Here’s what Kormákur said:

“His older films, Queen Margot, the French movie, A River Runs Through It, and then Fantastic Beasts, so he obviously has a long history and also a long range. I like his sensuality, his French sensibility in his filming, and his lighting [is what] I was going after. There’s nothing in his work that suggested he can do these oners. Already he had signed on and I told him. I didn’t tell him at that point. I told him, this is the way we were going, and I think he was pretty scared, you know? But then again, I had done a bit of it, not to this extent at all, and I enjoyed that part of the work a lot, creating the movement and the choreography. And also, some of it is preconceived with the storyboards and stuff like that, and then some of it is also just worked [out] on set because there’s always that element that comes to you by surprise. But I also had a great operator called Dale [Rodkin], a South African guy who was tremendous help, both for me and Philippe, so together we solved this. But Philippe was a little overwhelmed in the beginning. And he’s an older gentleman, so no disrespect, but I think he was extremely happy both when he got through it and also when he saw the [whole] film I think was surprised how well this came together.”

Image via Universal

In addition to the technical feats the team needed to achieve, there’s also one especially complex story element that required great care. In a sense, yes, the rogue lion is the film’s bad guy. That lion is out to kill the Samuels family after all. But, that lion isn’t responsible for its current state. The poachers are. While Beast does deliver a thrilling ride during which you’re very much rooting for the Samuels family to survive, it manages to do so in a way that ensures you never forget that lion is not a villain.

Here's what Kormákur said about creating that kind of antagonist:

“A good, exciting antagonist or somebody you’re up against, [it’s] very important that you’re fascinated by [them]. In a movie you like the villain to be kind of sexy and a little bit interesting, and in some way, by creating a lion, particularly as a character, not as any lion, I want people to be fascinated by a lion. There should be a wealth of dangers of it, but then when they contemplate the movie, they also [think], ‘Well, it isn’t the lion’s fault.’ Lions are not born on this earth to attack people, you know? But I think the situation is very clearly stated in the film, but at the same time, you have to have a worthy opponent. For example, Brad Pitt in Snatch was a little bit the idea for the lion. Lean, mean, fast and unpredictable. And so you have to look at it not only as a chunk of meat or an animal, you have to look at it as a real character and we put a lot of work into creating a character and finding references of lions that we liked and felt would present this lion in a different way.”

Eager to hear more from Kormákur on the making of Beast? You can catch our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!