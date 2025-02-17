A giant group of competitors, simply referred to by their number, are battling it out for a giant sum of money. There are masked individuals who ominously do what the monetary mastermind instructs them to do. The drama coming out of the experience has called into question the safety practices of this game. Sound familiar? With a $100M budget, YouTube personality MrBeast's pet project, Beast Games, has officially wrapped up, and people tuned in. It's essentially a hyped-up version of Netflix's Squid Game reality contest, Squid Game: The Challenge.

With a series of physical, strategic, and psychological games, the brainchild of a media personality dangled a sum of money that 1000 contestants were eager to earn, as they would never see anything that grand again in their lives. MrBeast had some wild add-ons, including Beast City, a private island one player would soon own, a pirate ship, and monster trucks. The game was a vanity project for a rich guy to give away money for fun. Throughout the game, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, gave the players a chance to walk away with high-price offers. Taunting and teasing weren't for everyone. For five players, they walked away with some of the highest prizes available in the game. Here are the five players with the highest earnings at the end of Beast Games.

5 Player 457- Esteban Zepeda

$450,0000

After 60 players earned the golden ticket to visit MrBeast's Private Island, the titular host offered the players a chance to earn the deed to the island, worth up to $1.8M. Should they opt to play for the private island, if they lose, they would be eliminated from the game completely. While the odds were in their favor as the percentage was better, only nine individuals chose to play, while the others took a brief vacation and remained in the running for $5M. Through a series of games that tested their desire to win, players were eliminated. When it came down to only four, the competitors were taken to a pirate ship where MrBeast was beyond excited to share that there were real cannons on board.

Nevertheless, the four remaining individuals were presented with another offer that one could not refuse. Should they choose to self-eliminate and not play for the private island, MrBeast would give them $450,000 in gold, a quarter of the worth of the private island. To determine the order in which players would make their decisions, they would go in the order that corresponded with the number they selected in the previous game. Having number one, Player 457 would have the chance to take the offer first. Without hesitation, Esteban Zepeda took the offer, rendering the other three individuals a chance to decide. Esteban Zepeda walked away from Beast Games $450,000 richer.

4 Player 566- JC Gallego Iori

$650,000

Trust is very hard to earn, but it's incredibly easy to break. In this game, MrBeast puts his contestants through the ringer. He placed them into circumstances that would truly test their moral limits, and, for the most part, many of the remaining players in the final 10 proved that their moral compass was filled with heart. But when a difficult decision is thrust upon them, one player makes a shocking move. His name is JC Gallego Iori. Known as Player 566, JC was in Beast Games to change his family's life. He and his husband share two beautiful sons.

They are the motivation for him being there. The top ten were given that gift of seeing their family, but he was visited by his friends as his family couldn't be there. Could that have played into his ultimate decision? For the top ten challenge, the players, in the order they were selected, had the chance to split $1,000,000 from the giant cube. Twana Barnett, Player 830, was given first dibs after being selected by the others. She decided to take $100,000 as she believed the others would follow suit. Once Michael Robert House, Player 453, broke the chain and removed $223,000, it was a free for all. When it came to JC, he had a tough choice. Take less and leave some for other players, like Emma Nelson, Player 937, who he had taken a fondness toward, or helped himself and his family. Knowing he could get himself out of debt, and then some, JC took $650,000. He knew he was not guaranteed the $5M and would have a target on his back. He left a measly $27,000 for the remaining players.

3 Player 974- Gage Gallagher

$1,000,000

Even though he wasn't the winner of the game, Gage Gallagher, Player 974 may have been the luckiest contestant of all 1000. After a deceitful maneuver to earn a spot into the final six, Gage relied on a coin flip to help jack up the original $5M cash prize to $10M. After MrBeast taunted the finalists with a chance to walk away with a doubled final prize. All one player had to do was flip a coin. If they correctly predicted what side the coin would land on, MrBeast would be out another $5M. If they failed, they would be immediately eliminated. After a successful coin flip during the box game, Gage was willing to risk it all again and hope tails would be on his side. He opted to flip the coin for the group. Ane he was feeling lucky! He correctly guessed, the prize increased, and he remained in the Top 6.

He ultimately reached the final three, where it was a 1 in 3 shot of winning the double prize of $10M. The odds were better than ever, but Gage was spooked that those odds were not great enough. In one of the final challenges, MrBeast revealed that they had recently surveyed the Top 50 contestants, asking which one of the three they would want to see eliminated. MrBeast revealed that whoever's number was in the envelope would be eliminated...unless they were tempted by a $1,000,000 bribe. If they take the bribe, they could walk away with $1,000,000, sacrificing the potential of winning it all or leaving a runner-up with nothing. Gage was worried that his number was in the envelope, so he self-eliminated, earning himself $1,000,000. However, it was revealed that it was not his number inside but that of Player 830, Tawana Barnett. But who cares, he's a millionaire!

2 Player 952- Mia Speight

$1,800,000 (Winner of MrBeast's Private Island)