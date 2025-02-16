Beast Games stands out from other reality TV competitions in a few major ways. For starters, it was the brainchild of YouTube's most popular creator, MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson. MrBeast's taste for making videos with outlandish premises, and even more outlandish thumbnails & titles, seemed to be a perfect fit for the chaos that is reality TV. Amazon also tapped into the zeitgeist in a major way, leveraging MrBeast's internet fame to make Beast Games the biggest unscripted show in Prime Video's history. But behind the scenes, Beast Games faced backlash for how competitors were treated, and MrBeast's major source of inspiration, Squid Game, unintentionally added a dystopian touch to the series.

'Beast Games' Was Hit With a Lawsuit Over Its Treatment of Contestants

Image via Prime Video

Even before Beast Games aired a single episode, it put MrBeast in the hot seat as five contestants filed a lawsuit against him and Amazon. Said lawsuit concerns the working conditions, as the contestants weren't paid overtime or allowed meal breaks. There were alleged moments of emotional distress, as the contestants were subjected to “dangerous circumstances and conditions as a condition of their employment," per the lawsuit. Prior to the lawsuit, anonymous contestants spoke to the New York Times about their experience on the Beast Games set, expressing how chaotic it was since there were far more than the 1,000 contestants originally announced for the series. “They took on this challenge of 2,000 competitors. They should have known they needed an enormous crew to handle this correctly," one contestant said.

The Beast Games crew also backed up these claims, revealing the hazardous conditions they were exposed to while working on set. Some crew members had to work in an environment where electrical equipment was submerged underwater, and one of the production warehouses was hit by a 90-degree heatwave. To top it all off, one crew member was walking on the set when a six-by-six part of the massive tower set where MrBeast held court collapsed on him, requiring immediate hospitalization. "He was on the ground until the ambulance showed up... It just fucking nailed the dude as he was just walking by underneath and not under a part of the tower that they were actively working on at the time," a production assistant told Rolling Stone.

'Beast Games' Is Heavily Inspired by 'Squid Game,' but Missed the Point