With the surprise conclusion to Season 1 of Beast Games, which saw the cash prize double from $5m to $10m and a total prize giveaway of over $20m, invested viewers are abuzz about what is on the horizon for Prime Video's newest reality competition series. Season 1 ended with popular YouTuber MrBeast hinting that if viewers watched the season over again, they would find hints at where the producers planned to take the series next season. But there is one small catch.

In September 2024, a lawsuit was filed in L.A. that draws a devastating picture of the ineptitude and incompetence behind the scenes of the new reality competition series. Five unnamed former contestants are seeking class-action status in their lawsuit against the series' producers. The series brought a record-breaking launch for the streaming giant, amassing over 50 million views in its first 25 days, rapidly becoming the most streamed unscripted series the platform has seen. With such high-stakes involved, and with the failures in duty of care that have been alleged, it seems like the lawsuit will affect future plans for Season 2 of Beast Games.

What Are the Claims Against 'Beast Games'?