I have to admit, when I heard the news that Mr. Beast would host his own competition show, Beast Games, I was not planning on tuning in because I am not a YouTube fanatic, but I am thrilled that I decided to give this electrifying show a chance. When I started the show, I went into it with an open mind, but did not have the highest expectations, because what does a YouTuber know about hosting and creating an iconic game show? After finishing the series and falling in love with it, I can say that the answer is: Everything! Mr. Beast knows everything about how to host an entertaining, fast-paced, anxiety-ridden thrill of a competition show.

'Beast Games' Gives a Whole New Meaning to Competition Shows

Image via Prime Video

The entire premise of the show was to leave you on the edge of your seat the entire time, and that is exactly what happened while I was watching. Beast Games started out with 1,000 contestants, which is the largest group of people I have ever seen on a competition show before, but the contestants quickly dwindled to fewer and fewer each game. Each player was competing for the biggest grand prize in competition show history: $5,000,000. When I first heard that Mr. Beast was going to be giving away that much money, I was completely shocked. I almost did not believe it at first because of how absurdly large that prize pot was, but as I continued watching, I quickly learned that he was not messing around. He was throwing money at the contestants like it was nothing. Mr. Beast offered some players hundreds of thousands of dollars at random points throughout the show to see if they would take the bribe and leave the games, or continue for that $5 million. And although the money offerings worked on some contestants, the majority wanted to stick it out to see if they were that one lucky player out of 1,000.

The games themselves were so mind-boggling because some were won out of pure luck, while others included strategy, strength, or deception. Some games were as simple as trivia, with the contestant who got the question correct getting to stay. Other games, however, were not so simple. Some included the players trying to outsmart each other, choosing who to send home, and bribing each other. Although these games were extremely intense, I loved watching them because that is the point of an action-packed competition show: outsmarting your competitors to stay in the game as long as possible. The outsmarting, tricking, and bribing were not even the worst part of some of the games. Some players were offered thousands of dollars to leave, but that meant other contestants had to leave as well. Some took the offer and left richer than ever and did not look back on how their decisions affected the other players who were eliminated alongside them, while other players turned down millions to continue. That is why I loved this show, it is something I have never seen before. These games and the ideas that Mr. Beast and his team came up with are new and fresh and give a whole new meaning to competition shows.

The Cast of 'Beast Games' Made It Even Better