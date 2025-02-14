Prime Video went all in with the wildest reality TV competition series to see the light of day. Beast Games comes from YouTube content creator MrBeast, known offline as Jimmy Donaldson. MrBeast rose to internet fame with his high-energy streaming content, often featuring video game playthroughs, stunts, and extravagant giveaways. Streaming juggernaut Amazon MGM Studios announced their newest reality TV venture in March 2024, collaborating with the popular content creator to develop one of the most chaotic competition series in the history of television.

When it comes to both scope and scale, Beast Games broke the mold in many ways compared to traditional competition series like The Challenge or Survivor. From the start of the competition, 1,000 competitors signed up to compete in a sequence of mad challenges while working toward winning a cash prize that started at an initial $5,000,000 and only grew from there. As the competitors advanced, more and more of them were eliminated through a series of hectic mini-games and stunts that were meant to combine different skill sets of wits, strategy, and strength. The competition gradually narrowed down, and after a tension-filled face-off in the finale, the inaugural season of Beast Games finally found its winner.

MrBeast Made His Presence Known

Image via Prime Video

Of course, Prime Video wouldn't expect the infamously flashy MrBeast to be a silent partner. The YouTuber co-created the series with Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins. The content creator also made his presence known as the host of the series, bringing the same brash persona from his online videos to each scene in the series. Viewers who know him for his online stunts, like enlisting actor Dave Bautista to help save 100 dogs, will get the same energetic enthusiasm MrBeast brings to his online content, where he often chases oddly feel-good narratives through his strange stunts.

Beast Games began in a large warehouse to contain the inordinate number of competitors, before eventually moving to various locations such as "Beast City" and "Beast Island." The competition tested contestants in individual and team challenges, which allowed for tension-filled moments like when team leaders were encouraged to betray their squad in exchange for $1,000,000. The over-arching narrative crafted by the season evolved, as the players' motivations for joining the series and their actions in the competition gradually reveal whether they fall into the category of hero or villain, and viewers could pick their favorite competitor to cheer for accordingly. MrBeast oversaw the sweatsuit-clad chaos, narrating for the camera as the game progressed.

'Beast Games' Found Its First Winner