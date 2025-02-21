Don’t get it twisted, Beast Games was a truly twisted and controversial game created and led by a media personality who clearly had more money than he knew what to do with. While MrBeast could easily use his money for good, what’s been proven after the ten-episode Season 1 of the reality competition show, people tuned in to watch the high-octane drama. Yes, it’s an IP-less version of Squid Game: The Challenge. Yes, it’s filled with controversy off the show. But given the amount of viewers who tuned into the show, Amazon Prime Video would be foolish not to greenlight a sophomore season.

Despite being critically panned, at the end of the day, the numbers don’t lie. Beast Games started off with a hook. With 1000 bodies to keep track of, it may have been difficult to feel like there was anything to captivate and engage in aside from the allure of insane challenges, outlandish prizes, and the appeal of schadenfreude. Yet, when the numbers of players dwindled and there was a chance to lean further into certain individuals, Beast Games actually did an admirable job at presenting the characters marvelously. If the focus remains on the human interest stories, a Beast Games Season 2 should be on the horizon.

'Beast Games' Had Fascinating Characters

Image via Prime Video

Now, let's get the obvious out of the way. Like Squid Game: The Challenge, there have been headline-making accusations that have bogged down the series. Yes, there is a pending lawsuit looming over the series regarding the treatment of individuals during production. Yes, there are accusations about the predatory connection the show has with MoneyLion and how it targets viewers. It's important to have that all addressed and resolved before the series can return in good faith. Amazon and MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, have remained mum. It needs to be addressed. With Season 1 concluded, no time like the present! But once we get past these blaring red flags and examine the product that was presented, Beast Games gave viewers everything they strive for in a good reality television program.

It's likely that you don't care about the specificity of the amplified parol games the 1000 contestants engaged in. They're there for shock and awe, but their presence is the test that coincides with each. The production value was exuberant, which allowed players to toss balls off of a four-story building. But putting that aside, once we learn who is playing this game for a life-changing amount of money, it's our opportunity to understand just why these individuals make the moves they do. The first season featured every archetype of player you could want in a game like this.

There were villains, like the Habibi Brothers and Player 976, Daffne Cruz, who shockingly sabotaged a game. There were heroes turned villains, like Player 566, JC Gallego Iori, who was playing for his family, but took more than half of the shared prize pot, and Player 539, Akira Andrews, who pissed off the players during the Trolly Problem challenge despite previously taking down the Habibis. And, of course, the tried and true heroes like Player 831, Jeffrey Randall Allen, who won it all. When Beast Games finally found the time to focus on the human interest stories and the exploration of human morality, it's when the show took off. Everyone had a reason to be there. They had a reason to want to win. That's where the heart of the show is. To get there, you have to move away from the vanity project. MrBeast does show emotion at the end, but he is playing a character in the grand scheme of things.

'Beast Games' Has Room to Build