Jeffrey Allen is making good on his word after securing $10M on Beast Games. What began as an opportunity to bond with his son soon turned into an opportunity to earn a life-changing amount of money. Following his victory on Beast Games, Jeffrey Allen discussed with People how he plans to utilize his prize to help with his son's rare disease.

In the exciting, though controversial, first season of Beast Games, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, invited 2,000 individuals to compete for the largest jackpot in reality television history. Similarly to Squid Game: The Challenge, players were tasked to endure a series of challenges until only one contestant remained. Luckily for Jeffrey Allen, luck was on his side and victory was his.

Jeffrey Allen Is Using His 'Beast Games' Winnings For Good