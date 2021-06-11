AMC has just released the trailer for its upcoming revenge thriller, The Beast Must Die. The six-part series is set to release weekly on AMC+ starting July 5, and will follow one week later on AMC.

Cush Jumbo stars as Frances Cairnes, whose son is killed by a hit and run driver. When the police drop the case, she takes the investigation into her own hands. Frances believes she has found the man responsible, George Rattery (Jared Harris), and plans on getting closer to him so she can kill him. Meanwhile, detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle) takes an interest in Frances’ case, and begins to suspect that his department covered up George’s involvement. When he discovers Frances living in George’s home, it’s a race against time to prove George’s guilt before she enacts her revenge.

The supporting cast for The Beast Must Die also includes Geraldine James (Anne with an E), Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries), Maeve Dermody (Carnival Row), Douggie McMeekin (Chernobyl), Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom), and Barney Sayburn. Based on the 1938 novel of the same name by Cecil Day-Lewis (under the pen-name Nicholas Blake), the series was adapted for television by Gaby Chiappe (Their Finest). All episodes are directed by Tolkien director Dome Karukoski.

Early reviews have praised the leads, and it's easy to understand why, as the trailer is downright dripping with drama. Harris and Jumbo’s recent leading turns on Chernobyl and The Good Fight, respectively, have been great, so seeing them take center stage together will be a treat.

The Beast Must Die premieres on July 5 on AMC+ and on July 12 on AMC. Watch the trailer below.

