As the release of Beast roars its way into theaters this August, a new poster shows Idris Elba ready to fight for the upcoming survival film. The poster was tweeted by the official Beast movie page with a clever caption that says, "This summer, prey for survival. Experience #BeastMovie only in theaters August 19."

The poster depicts Elba posing in the middle of an African savanna as the sun is setting. Wielding a bloody knife, his clothes are scratched and tattered while his face is covered with a bit of blood on his forehead. Across Elba reads the text, "Fight For Family." At the bottom of the poster reads the title of the film with the release date, set for Aug. 19 this summer.

With its simplistic, yet effective layout, the poster conveys the same tone that was first shown in the official trailer for the film. Rather than focus on the action, the poster instead chooses to focus on the star power of Elba, who will carry the film which revolves around his character and his family as they find themselves trying to survive a man-eating lion.

Image via Universal

The premise of Beast echoes past summer survival films where humans are trapped with deadly animals such as The Shallows (2016) which focused on a shark and Crawl (2019) which centered on an alligator. Now with a lion thrown into the mix, audiences have a new "beast" to fear this summer.

Beast will be directed by Baltasar Kormákur who brought audiences Everest, another survival film, back in 2015. With Kormákur returning to the same genre in a new location, Beast is shaping up to be another suspenseful film by the filmmaker. The film is also penned by Ryan Engle and stars Elba alongside Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, Sharlto Copley, and Riley Keough.

Beast roars its way into theaters on Aug. 19.

Check out the synopsis and official poster for Beast below: