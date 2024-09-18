In addition to receiving six Emmy nominations for three different shows spanning from 2011 to 2023, Idris Elba also starred in a 2024 safari adventure film that's breaking the Prime Video charts. Beast, which Elba stars in alongside Percy Jackson veteran Leah Sava Jeffries, has jumped into the Prime Video top 20 movies worldwide chart, currently sitting in the #5 spot. The film follows a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that it is the only apex predator of the Savanna. In addition to Elba and Jeffries, Beast also stars Martin Munro, Daniel Hadebe, and Thapelo Sebogodi, and the film currently sits at a 69% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Both Jaime Primak Sullivan and Ryan Engle wrote the script for Beast, which Sullivan worked on after penning the script for Breaking In, the 2018 action thriller starring Gabrielle Union and Billy Burke. Her only other writing credit came in 2023 on Oracle, a horror film starring Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham. Engle is best known for his work on Rampage, the kaiju monster thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, and he most recently wrote the script for Non-Stop, the psychological thriller starring Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore. Baltasar Kormákur directed Beast, and his most famous work came when he directed 2 Guns, the unlikely comic book team up which saw Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington star in a buddy cop action thriller.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings spin-off series, The Rings of Power, has been topping the Prime Video charts amid its second season, while other Prime Video original series such as The Boys and Fallout have also been mainstays throughout the year. Chris Evans' heartfelt drama, Gifted, which he stars in alongside Mckenna Grace, is also one of the more popular projects on the platform, with Jason Statham's Beekeeper movie and also the first Transformers directed by Michael Bay and starring Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson, and Megan Fox, sneaking into the final two spots.

Beast stars Idris Elba and Leah Sava Jeffries and was written by Jaime Primak Sullivan and Ryan Engle and was directed by Baltasar Kormákur. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Beast on Starz in the U.S. or Prime Video internationally.

