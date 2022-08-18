We’ve always liked to watch humanity face off against beasts at the movies, from the early silent monster films like The Golem and The Lost World to our continued interest in monsters like Godzilla and King Kong, decades after their introductions. Hell, Leonardo DiCaprio didn't even get an Oscar until he fought a grizzly bear. There’s something fascinating to us about watching a person clash with a beast and seeing who ends up the victor, as if watching these films is the closest thing we can get to revisiting our brutish origins as a species. It’s this base excitement that director Baltasar Kormákur (Adrift, Everest) embraces with Beast, but with characters this dumb, it’s a surprise humans ever made it this far.

In Beast, Idris Elba plays Nate Samuels, a recently widowed doctor who brings his two daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Sava Jeffries) to South Africa, where he first met his wife. The trio visits a game reserve watched over by their old family friend Martin (Sharlto Copley), who has had to deal with poachers killing lions, with one such incident leaving one sole lion angry and ready to exact revenge on any humans he finds. Naturally, Nate’s family and Martin cross the path of this furious lion, and have to do anything they can to survive this lion’s quest for revenge.

Kormákur films Beast primarily through long takes, not just during lion attacks, but in the quieter moments, as the Samuels family and Martin explore the reserve, Martin’s home, and a nearby village. It’s almost as if Kormákur attempted to make an action-focused story with the least amount of takes possible, and for the most part, it works. These takes lull the viewer into a false sense of security in the first act, before utilizing this technique in longer fights of this family taking on this lion.

Image via Universal Pictures

Yet undercutting this stylistic choice is a script that lacks any real surprises, except for the many ways these characters can put themselves in these awful situations. Written by Ryan Engle (Rampage, Non-Stop), Beast’s screenplay is extremely predictable, as Engle spends the first act basically setting up every tool he’ll use to “surprise” the audience in the third act. There’s nothing wrong with presenting a series of plot points that will pay off in the end, but it also makes this journey feel very obvious every step of the way.

Making matters worse, however, is how stiff and senseless these characters act throughout this harrowing situation. These long cuts allow for some quieter moments in these performances that feel awkward and fake, and the decisions these characters make are hard to rationalize in this story. If there’s a bloodthirsty lion terrorizing your family that is trapped in a car, maybe it’s best to stay away from the sole broken window, and maybe it’s not a great idea to use a walkie-talkie in the middle of the night in an otherwise silent nature preserve—again, especially if a giant, seemingly unstoppable lion wants to claw your family’s necks out.

But even though the directing and writing at times might hold back the performances, this cast does their best in this nightmarish circumstance. Early on in Beast, we discover that Nate left his wife a year before she died, and this remains a point of contention for this trio, even in the most frightening situations. Both Halley and Jeffries play this frustration they have towards their father just the right amount. Halley takes after her mother, and in her performance, we can see the irritation she has for the father that doesn’t support her the way she once was, while Norah—the younger of the two—is both the source of some of the film’s most lighthearted moments.

Elba is best here when he’s tasked with being the action hero of the piece, and in those moments, he plays his battles with the lion in the sort of uncertain and terrified way that one would expect in this scenario. And while Copley is quite good, the heart of Beast is focused on this family, and Copley’s character, unfortunately, becomes more of a narrative device than a full character.

But Beast is at its peak when it’s playing to that interest in watching man versus beast and seeing who comes out the victor. Beast is quieter than the typical action film, yet Beast truly comes to life when the titular beast is stalking its prey, attacking with fury, and putting these characters and the audience in the mindset of “what the hell would you do?” Kormákur’s playing with the silent, quiet moments, mixed with the frenetic and hurried attacks is a jolt of excitement that mostly works throughout. To be fair, Beast is a movie that knows people are coming to see Idris Elba fight a lion, and with that in mind, Beast gives the audience exactly what they want: the voice of Shere Khan fighting sheer terror.

Beast is certainly clunky in its execution at times and these characters might make fairly unbelievable choices, but the core idea of man vs. lion is where this thrives and is at its most interesting. Beast has its flaws and is mostly by-the-numbers, but if the idea of Idris Elba fighting a lion is something that is of interest to you, then Beast is going to deliver.

Rating: C+

Beast comes to theaters on August 19.