Sun Pictures recently debuted the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Tamil language film Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by the mononymous Nelson, Beast is Vijay’s 65th film as the lead, and was tentatively titled Thalapathy 65—as is the norm in South Indian cinema—before its official title was announced.

The nearly three-minute trailer opens with a hijacking. In a quick montage, we’re told that terrorists have taken over a mall in Chennai; innocent shoppers are now hostages in a high-stakes negotiation between the terrorists and the government. But unbeknownst to the gang of outlaws, one of the hostages happens to be an elite spy, Veeraraghavan.

Vijay is introduced in typical over-the-top fashion, as he takes an axe and eliminates anybody in his way. We’re also shown what appear to be flashbacks into his past as “one of the best” spies in the country.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a soldier,” Veeraraghavan says in the trailer, as the tension is cranked up. As is typical for mainstream Tamil films, the action is exaggerated, and the tone is playful. For instance, there’s a quick shot of a hatchback in an elevator. Later, Veera fires a shotgun directly at the camera, illuminating his face in a moment that will surely draw whistles from his fans in the theater.

Beast isn’t a “Bollywood” film, it should be noted. Bollywood is a term generally used for the Hindi film industry, which is based in the state of Maharashtra. Vijay (Thalapathy is essentially an honorific that means “chief”) predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, which is based in the state of Tamil Nadu. India has several thriving film industries, each with their own distinct flavor. For instance, the period epic RRR, which was released domestically last week, belongs to the Telugu film industry, as does Radhe Shyam, which was released a few weeks before that.

Speaking of Radhe Shyam, that film’s Pooja Hegde also plays the female lead in Beast, marking her return to Tamil movies after several years. Vijay last starred in 2021’s Master, which was released in between the first two waves of the pandemic.

Beast features music by Anirudh Ravichander. The songs “Arabic Kuthu” and “Jolly O Gymkhana” are already quite popular on social media and Reels, ramping up the anticipation for the film. Also starring Yogi Babu and Selvaraghavan, Beast is scheduled to be released in Indian theaters on April 13, where it will clash with the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2.

You can watch the trailer here:

