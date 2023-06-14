By the mid-90s, the Transformers franchise was floundering, with disappointing toy sales and no new show outside of Japan since the original 1984 series. Then came Beast Wars: Transformers, which introduced audiences to the descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons, called Maximals and Predacons. While controversial at first, it won over old and new fans and become one of the most beloved Transformers shows of all time.

The show had strong writing and wonderful character development, which can be seen in its best episodes. However, with over fifty episodes over three seasons, there are plenty of amazing episodes that might not immediately come to mind.

10 "Cutting Edge"

Season 3, Episode 4

Megatron (David Kaye) has been experimenting with alien technology to create a new blend of technology and biology called Cyberraptor. He unleashes them upon a tribe of anthropoids in the hopes of wiping out the ancestors of humanity. When two anthropoid children are separated from their families, Cheetor (Ian James Corlett) and Blackarachnia (Venus Terzo) are tasked with protecting them.

While the anthropoid kids can be annoying, there's still a lot to enjoy here. The Cyberraptors have interesting designs and set up Megatron's future projects that resulted in Transmetal 2 technology. With the Maximals, Cheetor begins to develop an infatuation with Blackarachnia, which is the next step for him as he matures.

9 "Power Surge"

Season 1, Episode 6

While scouting, Terrorsaur (Doug Parker) finds a floating island loaded with energon. While collecting a sample, the energon supercharges him, temporarily enhancing his speed and strength, which he uses to overthrow Megatron. Cheetor witnessed this and informs Optimus Primal (Garry Chalk), who decides to destroy the island.

This is the best episode to showcase Terrorsaur's character: the Beast Wars' version of the backstabbing and power-hungry subordinate. It showcases that what he's really interested in is the power and privilege of command, as he has little to no actual plan for when he takes charge. The floating island is also a great location both for its overall geography and as a piece of world-building.

8 "Chain of Command"

Season 1, Episode 5

Shortly after a battle between the Maximals and Predacons in a ring of standing stones, an alien probe arrives at the location. Optimus Primal and Dinobot (Scott McNeil) intercept Megatron and Waspinator (Scott McNeil) at the sight, and the probe abducts Optimus. With their leader gone, the Maximals have to decide on a new one while the Predacons prepare to attack.

The best part about this episode is seeing the likable main characters that are the Maximals interact with one another. Optimus' departure helps to establish the personalities and roles of the other four, which leads to moments of comedy and character growth. The probe itself also hints towards an unseen alien influence that grows more prominent in later episodes.

7 "A Better Mousetrap"

Season 1, Episode 9

Rhinox (Richard Newman) has finished building Sentinel, the Maximal's new security system, only for it to get damaged by Rattrap (Scott McNeil) and Dinobot's squabbles. The Maximals find themselves kicked out of their base by Sentinel, forcing Rattrap to go alone to shut it down. Meanwhile, Tigatron (Blu Mankuma) stumbles upon a Predacon plot to destroy the Maximal base.

"A Better Mousetrap" is one of Rattrap's best episodes. Though he is known as the cynical, defeatist member of the Maximals, he's also a skilled infiltration expert and a crackshot, which are on full display here. It takes everything he's got to survive Sentinel's layers upon layers of security, but watching him overcome them makes Rattrap's contribution to the war all the more special.

6 "Call of the Wild"

Season 1, Episode 19

A Predacon raid on the Maximal base sees them make off with the rectifier coil that prevents energon buildup. As a result, the Maximals have to remain in beast mode inside their own base or risk going into stasis lock. Eventually, the Maximals are overcome by their animal halves and depart their base to wander.

The animal forms of Beast Wars' Transformers offered a lot of creative ideas for the writers to explore with episodes like this one. It gives Tigatron, the Maximal who is most in touch with his beast mode, a chance to help his friends make peace with their animal halves to become better soldiers. It helps to give the Maximals an edge over the Predacans in future battles since they can use their beast modes in more creative ways.

5 "Law of the Jungle"

Season 1, Episode 23

While battling the Predacons, a stray missile results in the death of Tigatron's tiger friend, Snowstalker. Devastated by her loss, he decides to leave the Beast Wars. However, Dinobot follows him to explain that the war isn't so easy to walk away from.

"Law of the Jungle," explores the complexity of war and how difficult it is to be a pacifist during such a conflict. As Dinobot points out, war is as much about survival as it is about achieving an objective. It's also interesting to see Tigatron, the hero most in-touch with nature, forced to grapple with the complexity of a conflict that hurt the world as much as it protected it.

4 "The Probe"

Season 1, Episode 11

The Maximals discover a Cybertroinian probe has entered the solar system looking for them. Eager to get home, they take a risk by constructing a signal array to contact the probe when it makes a final pass before turning to Cybertron. Unfortunately, the Predacons have other plans, and attack the array using a new machine that traps the Maximals in beast mode.

"The Probe" offers the heroes a glimmer of hope for a swift resolution to the conflict, only for the ending to dash it to pieces. The Maximals put their all into signaling the probe, but in the end, Megatron destroys it and is only just driven off before he can kill them. It's a poignant message to the audience that not every battle is a victory for the heroes, and that some Beast Wars episodes don't end well.

3 "Crossing the Rubicon"

Season 3, Episode 9

After Cheetor's transformation into a Transmetal 2, Blackarachnia decided to try and give herself an upgrade. Unfortunately, it doesn't work, and the backlash threatens to kill her unless the Maximals can remove her Predacon core program. As Rhinox begins the process, the Predacons learn of the Maximal's plan and attack.

This episode is a good example of how to build tension. Following Dinobot's death in "Code of Heroes," there was a strong chance Blackarachnia wouldn't survive her operation, making Rhinox's slow-paced surgery incredibly stressful. It also finally gives some closure on Blackarachnia's arc of if her personality comes from her Maximal heritage or her Predacon core programming.

2 "Feral Scream Parts 1 & 2"

Season 3, Episodes 5 & 6

Using alien technology, a blank protoform, and half of Rampage's (Campbell Lane) spark, Megatron creates a Transmetal 2 clone of Dinobot that is entirely loyal to him. Cheetor and Depth Charge are able to destroy Megatron's machine but Cheetor is caught in the blast. While Depth Charge reports Cheetor's termination, the cat-bot finds himself transforming back and forth into a powerful feral beast.

"Feral Screams," combines numerous story ideas into a good two-parter that results in the culmination of Cheetor's character arc. His transformation is an obvious metaphor for puberty, which is further reinforced by the supportive talk about trust Optimus gives him near the end of episode two. It also has plenty of references to classic horror stories like Frankenstein and The Wolf Man, and an intense dream sequence with some nice body horror.

1 "Dark Voyage"

Season 1, Episode 20

While excavating energon, Rhinox, Cheetor, Rattrap, and Dinobot are attacked by the Predagons. The resulting energon explosion infects the Maximals, leaving them blind and at risk of their sparks going out. With no way to contact Optimus for help, Rhinox must lead the others back to base before the Predacons finish them off.

"Dark Voyage," sees the heroes pushed to their limits, with even Dinobot being shaken to the core by how vulnerable they are. The voice acting is top-notch, especially from Cheetor, who loses all his bravado and sounds like a terrified child looking to Rhinox for comfort. Speaking of Rhinox, his contentment for his beast mode allows him to take charge of the situation and encourage others to use their senses to help them survive.

