Will Packer is one of the most prolific producers out there. He’s been busy adding credit after credit to his filmography ever since 2000 with titles like Girls Trip, The Photograph, the Ride Along movies, and then some. Clearly he’s already accomplished quite a bit, but Packer shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, he’s got his sights set on tackling as many new challenges as possible, challenges like making a survival thriller on location with a CGI lion.

Beast stars Idris Elba as Nate Samuels, a man who takes his daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) to the place where he first met his late wife, South Africa. While there, they meet up with Sharlto Copley’s Martin, a local game reserve manager, to tour the region. All is going well until the group unexpectedly becomes the target of a rogue lion, a vicious creature out for blood after poachers slaughtered his pride.

Image Via Universal Pictures

With Beast now playing in theaters nationwide, I got the chance to chat with Packer about his experience making the movie. However, before digging into the details of Beast specifically, we pulled back to discuss the evolution of his goals and priorities as a producer. Here’s what he said:

“When I first started in the industry I think that because I came at it from an independent route, right? I didn’t have any Hollywood pedigree, I wasn’t interning for some big producer. I just literally did it on my own. So when I was first starting off, it was like, how do I get a film made and get anybody to see it? Like any single person to see what I’m trying to create? Now, of course, it’s a little different. I’m in a different position. I’m trying to make movies that the masses can see. Now it’s not just about completing them, executing them. It’s like, how can I do things different and better? How can I do genres I haven’t explored before? How can I work with people that I haven’t worked with yet?”

Packer certainly went all in on trying new things with Beast. Not only is this his first time making a survival thriller, but it’s also his first time working with an extensive amount of CGI and his first time working on location for a lengthy shoot. Packer admitted he did offer director Baltasar Kormákur the opportunity to film the movie stateside, but he insisted on going the more ambitious route. Here’s how Packer put it:

“I told the director, Balt, I said, ‘You know, we can do this whole thing on a nice stage in Atlanta and we could be staying at the Ritz on Peachtree Street every night.’ And he was like, ‘No way. If the lion has got to be CGI, I want everything else to be real,’ and Idris and I were all for it. And it shows when you see it film, because it’s very experiential. You’re in the moment. You feel it.”

Image via Universal

Turns out, Kormákur’s instincts were on point. Just as Packer noted, one of the many reasons Beasts plays so well is due to how incredibly immersive the film is, and the authentic terrain is a major asset in that respect.

Given how immersive Beast is, I wouldn’t be surprised if one might be left wondering, how might I fare in such a situation? What would I do? Who would I want in that car with me? So that’s the final question I posed to Packer. If he was trapped in a car being stalked by a rogue lion and could have two actors he’s worked with in that car with him, who would he choose to give himself the best chance of surviving? Packer took a drastically different approach to answering that question than Elba and Copley. Here's what he went with:

“Oh, that’s easy. Idris Elba and Kevin Hart. That’s who I’m going in there with because Idris and I together can throw Kevin Hart out. When the lion is eating Kevin, we can figure out how to get away. He’s gonna be a snack. So we need a small snack and that would be Kevin. I’m sorry, bro, we gotta sacrifice you. I mean, it is what it is. Law of the jungle.”

Looking for more from Packer on the making of Beast? We’ve got just that for you in the video interview at the top of this article!