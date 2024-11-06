Netflix’s Beastars will finally return for its third and final season later this year, and in anticipation, the streaming giant has released a premiere date as well as its main trailer, but for only the first half of the installment. The anime is based on Paru Itagaki’s manga series of the same name and takes place in a modern world of civilized animals who exhibit some form of human traits and emotions. Season 3 Part 1 will debut on December 5, while the second half’s release date is yet to be announced.

The final season of Beasters picks up from where it left off in Season 2, as viewers will return to the world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. The summary reads:

“Following the confrontation with Riz, Legoshi decides to leave school and begins living alone in Beast Apartments. Meanwhile, Louis, who has declined the Young Beastars and graduated from the academy, decides to finally face his father, Ogma. Haru, who is enjoying her campus life, deals with an endless series of troubles. Around this time, current Beastar Yahya pursues Melon, a violent criminal who seeks pleasure in murdering beasts. The fates of Legoshi and Melon, which never should have crossed paths, are intertwined by a secret held closely by Legoshi's family.”

Beastars debuted in 2019 in Japan, with Shin'ichi Matsumi directing the series, Nanami Higuchi handling the composition, Nao Ootsu designing the characters, and Satoru Kōsaki composing the series' music. It returned with Season 2 in 2021, while the upcoming Season 3 was announced that same year as the final chapter. Outside of Japan, Season 1 of Beastars was released on March 13, 2020, on Netflix, with its second season premiering on July 15, 2021.

'Beastars' Season 3 Features New Characters

As fans count down to Beastars' return, they will be glad to know that the season will see the return of familiar characters from Seasons 1 and 2, including Legoshi (Chikahiro Kobayashi) and Haru (Sayaka Senbongi). Also, new characters and voice cast will debut this season, bringing even more excitement. Shigeru Chiba voices Gosha, a gentle-minded Komodo dragon; Shin-ichiro Miki voices Yahya, a horse and current Beastar who believes in justice; Koji Okino voices Melon, a mysterious beast operating in the underground; Tessho Genda voices Sagwan, a spotted seal living in Legoshi’s apartment building, and Fumiko Orikasa voices Seven, a Merino sheep and Legoshi’s neighbor, working at a major sporting goods manufacturer.

Part 1 of the final season of Beastars starts streaming on December 5 on Netflix.

