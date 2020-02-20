New ‘Beastars’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Furry-Focused Anime Series

There is life before Beastars and life after it. We got a glimpse of what our new lives are about to be like thanks to a new trailer for the upcoming furry-focused anime coming to Netflix this March. I don’t know what the story details, the tone, or the WTF/NSFW levels of this thing will be, but I can’t wait to find out!

What we do know is this: The story began its life as an award-winning Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki. The anime adaptation of her tail tale arrived on Japanese TV last fall from Tokyo-based animation studio Orange, and it’s set to arrive on Netflix next month. Beastars takes place in a modern, civilized world where anthropomorphic animals face a cultural divide between carnivores and herbivores; think Zootopia: The Anime (Probably for Adults). The title itself is derived from a rank within the story, one that marks someone of exceptional talent or renown.

More specifically, Beastars centers on the gray wolf Legoshi, an unexpectedly timid student and drama club member who lives in a dorm with his fellow carnivore friends. When a brutal incident stirs up the ancient conflict between the predators and their prey, tensions rise. Complicating matters is a burgeoning relationship between Legoshi and a surprising love interest. Sounds good to me, but if you need a little more encouragement, take a look at the new trailer below.

Beastars arrives on Netflix March 13th; add it to your watchlist now!