‘Beastie Boys Story’ Trailer Reveals Spike Jonze’s Unique, Live Documentary

The first trailer for the Beastie Boys documentary from filmmaker Spike Jonze has been released online, and this movie looks to be very, very special. Described as “A Spike Jonze Live Documentary,” Beastie Boys Story hails from Apple TV+ and finds Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz gracing a stage in a live theater to narrate footage from their lives that plays in the background. So instead of talking heads in an interview setting, the Beastie Boys themselves live-narrative this story of the band in front of a full audience.
Jonze, of course, is the director behind brilliant films like Her and Being John Malkovich, but he also collaborated with the Beastie Boys on music videos like “Sabotage,” so he has an existing relationship with the band.
This looks to be a candid and insightful look at the origin and career of one of the most iconic artists in the history of music, told in a wholly unique fashion. And I can’t wait to check it out.
Watch the Beastie Boys Story trailer below. The film will be released in IMAX theaters on April 2nd and will be available on Apple TV+ on April 24th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Beastie Boys Story:
Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and loud chewer, filmmaker Spike Jonze.
The film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, “Ill Communication,” and reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album’s immortal hit single, “Sabotage.”
“Beastie Boys Story” is produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson, alongside director and writer Spike Jonze, and executive produced by Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ashley Newton, Losel Yauch and Jonah Hill. The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment.
The project grew out of Adam’s and Mike’s collaboration on their bestselling “Beastie Boys Book.”