‘Beastie Boys Story’ Trailer Reveals Spike Jonze’s Unique, Live Documentary

The first trailer for the Beastie Boys documentary from filmmaker Spike Jonze has been released online, and this movie looks to be very, very special. Described as “A Spike Jonze Live Documentary,” Beastie Boys Story hails from Apple TV+ and finds Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz gracing a stage in a live theater to narrate footage from their lives that plays in the background. So instead of talking heads in an interview setting, the Beastie Boys themselves live-narrative this story of the band in front of a full audience.

Jonze, of course, is the director behind brilliant films like Her and Being John Malkovich, but he also collaborated with the Beastie Boys on music videos like “Sabotage,” so he has an existing relationship with the band.

This looks to be a candid and insightful look at the origin and career of one of the most iconic artists in the history of music, told in a wholly unique fashion. And I can’t wait to check it out.

Watch the Beastie Boys Story trailer below. The film will be released in IMAX theaters on April 2nd and will be available on Apple TV+ on April 24th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beastie Boys Story: