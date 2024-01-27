Editor's Note: The following contains descriptions of graphic violence and sexual assault.

The Big Picture Beasts of No Nation is a disturbing and challenging film that explores the horrors of war and child soldiery through the eyes of a young boy.

The film starts lighthearted and charming but ends horrifically and tragically, showcasing the escalating trauma experienced by the protagonist.

Despite its powerful storytelling and exceptional performances, Beasts of No Nation was snubbed at the Oscars, likely due to its streaming release and lack of traditional marketing push.

Netflix has now amassed a historic empire of original feature films, but the film that started it all for the production company is not only its most disturbing movie. It's also a movie so impeccably crafted that it has been cemented into history as an infamous Oscar snub. The film in question is Beasts of No Nation, perhaps one of the best and most challenging debut features ever made for a film distribution company.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the filmmaker behind True Detective Season 1 and No Time to Die, only a handful of films explore the horrors of war quite like Beasts of No Nation. The unspeakable things that the characters of the film experience only get worse with the fact that the protagonists are children as young as ten. The way that Netflix's first original feature displays an uninhibited look at the evils of war and child soldiery is what makes Beasts of No Nation one of the most disturbing films you can watch on the service right now (as well as one of the best).

Beasts of No Nation Release Date September 11, 2015 Director Cary Fukunaga Cast Abraham Attah , Emmanuel Affadzi , Ricky Adelayitor , Andrew Adote , Vera Nyarkoah Antwi , Ama Abebrese Runtime 133 Main Genre Drama Writers Cary Fukunaga , Uzodinma Iweala Studio Focus Features Tagline Child. Captive. Killer. Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80044545

What Is 'Beasts of No Nation' About?

Taking place in an unnamed country in Western Africa, Beasts of No Nation tells the story of Agu (Abraham Attah) - a young boy who has a remarkably wholesome and enjoyable life with his family and friends despite his country being on the brink of war. Agu's carefree and innocent life is ripped away from him when war eventually does come to his village. His father (Kobina Amissah-Sam) and older brother (Francis Weddey) are killed while the rest of his family have fled, leaving Agu to fend for himself in the dangerous, untamed jungles.

In that jungle, Agu has a run-in with a group of soldiers led by an incredibly charismatic leader, the Commandant (Idris Elba). It's already noticeable that this small army has no qualms with recruiting children into its ranks, and the Commandant decides that Agu is a perfect candidate for a new recruit. With that, Agu becomes a soldier at a horrifyingly young age. The things he sees and experiences are something that no human should have to witness firsthand let alone a child, and the experience leaves Agu changed and scarred forever.

'Beasts of No Nation' Is a Masterclass in Escalating Trauma

Close

A key reason why the disturbing beats of Beasts of No Nation hit so hard is how the film starts so lighthearted and charming yet ends so horrifically and tragic. The opening sequences depicting Agu's relationship with his friends and family help you instantly relate with and understand him. His family members (none of whom are named, further highlighting Agu's eventual detachment from his innocence) are all remarkably fleshed out and likable, making their eventual fate even more heartbreaking.

Things get more traumatic when the Commandant enlists Agu, but even then, there's the feeling that Agu initially thinks he's found a new purpose and even a new family. As many young soldiers (though in most cases not as young as Agu), the idea of fighting for your country sounds like a noble purpose. That goes double when you have a persuasive and magnetic leader like the Commandant, who seemingly treats his army less like soldiers and more like a family. Family is the opportune word here, as the fellow young soldiers and the Commandant essentially replace the friends, siblings, and father he lost when he became an unwilling participant in this war.

The early battle sequences are honestly relatively tame, violence-wise. Still, the longer Agu fights as a soldier, the more he realizes the despicable things that the Commandant is forcing him to commit. It becomes abundantly clear that the Commandant is closer to a cult leader than a brave warrior and leader. A fittingly crucial moment in this escalation comes with Agu's first kill, where the Commandant orders Agu to kill an innocent truck driver who is tearfully begging for his life. The Commandant cruelly doesn't even let Agu finish him off quickly with a bullet to the head. Instead, he makes Agu cleave the civilian with a machete, making for a slow, agonizing, and traumatizing death. The Commandant's cruelty doesn't end there, as he eventually exploits Agu for his own selfish needs by molesting the boy. The worst thing Agu's real father did to him was reprimand him for selling the TV. His supposed father figure the Commandant proves himself as an unforgivable monster by robbing Agu of his innocence on multiple fronts.

The film's final battle sequence doesn't even really feel like a battle sequence at all. Compared to the earlier battle that was depicted as an inspiring fight for the ages, this comes across as a drug-induced massacre of civilians. Agu is even so psychologically distraught by this point that he even mistakes a woman there for his mother, all before killing her. Following the massacre, Agu also witnesses how the new batch of child recruits are being treated the same way he was. The Commandant slowly but surely loses the support of Agu and the rest of his unit, and they ultimately surrender to a U.N. contingent. The ending almost seems like a happy one, with Agu having the opportunity to heal and grow as a child should. Still, the trauma that was forced upon Agu is so great that it would likely break the minds of even adult veterans struggling with PTSD.

Why Was 'Beasts of No Nation' Snubbed at the Oscars?

Image via Netflix

Beasts of No Nation masterfully tells a traumatic and disturbing story while avoiding being exploitative. It honestly feels comparable to Best Picture masterpieces like Schindler's List and 12 Years a Slave in how it eloquently examines its incredibly difficult subject matter. High praise like that begs the question, why wasn't Beasts of No Nation nominated for a single Academy Award? The omission of Abraham Attah and Idris Elba feels especially egregious. Attah delivers one of the most sensational child actor performances ever to be put to screen, and Elba provides what is undoubtedly the most remarkable performance of his career.

The omission from the Oscars is disappointing but not surprising, as the reason Beasts of No Nation wasn't nominated comes down to one word - Streaming. As mentioned earlier, Beasts of No Nation was Netflix's first original film to be distributed by the company, with the film forgoing a wide release in favor of a streaming one. Technically, Beasts of No Nation should have qualified for Awards consideration since it did premiere in the festival circuit and had a very limited theatrical release (one that only earned the film around $90,000 total). Still, the film didn't have nearly the marketing push for Awards consideration that other movies typically have.

Streaming releases for major motion pictures were at the time (and really still is) a new frontier for the industry. The rules for what qualifies and what doesn't qualify for industry awards are still evolving and changing to this day. However, regardless of its lack of Oscar gold, Beasts of No Nation is still a film well worth your time. Just keep in mind that it's disturbing subject matter is not for the faint of heart.

Beasts of No Nation is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix