The streaming giant Netflix has, in recent years, achieved the incredible task of adapting fantasy worlds and bringing them into being on the screen, like this year’s 8-episode series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone. It has recently been announced that the production company will be adapting another fantasy novel to the screen, this time Ayana Gray’s Beasts of Prey, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The young adult fantasy book, which is Gray's debut as a novelist, centers around two Black teenagers, Koffi and Ekon — who, as fate would have, cross paths and end up forming an unlikely alliance. Each fueled by their own individual motivations that they keep secret from one another, the two teenagers set out on a dangerous adventure into a magical jungle to hunt down a ferocious monster threatening their hometown known as the Shetani.

The film will be produced by Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures, with Scott Morgan serving as executive producer. Writer Melody Cooper, who has also worked as a story editor on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will be adapting the novel for the screen.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Melody Cooper and the incredible teams at Netflix and Clubhouse Pictures as they work on developing Beasts of Prey into a film,” said Gray in an official statement.

The film and novel will certainly hold interest for fans of the fantasy genre who are searching for the next magical epic adventure to go on. Beasts of Prey is coming out this September 28 via Penguin Random House imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. No tentative dates or cast members have been revealed for the Netflix adaptation as of yet, so stay tuned to Collider for more information.

