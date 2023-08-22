The Big Picture Welcome Villain Films has revealed the first poster for the highly anticipated Australian horror film Beaten to Death, which is set to release on September 1st.

Beaten to Death follows Jack, who, after a devastating assault, finds himself stranded and playing a dangerous game of survival against deranged locals and the unforgiving landscape.

Welcome Villain Films has unveiled the first poster for their new film, the acclaimed Australian horror film Beaten to Death, which is set to open in theaters on September 1st. The debut trailer for the highly anticipated movie will also be dropping tomorrow, and you'll be able to catch it here. The film had its world premiere at Australia’s A Night Of Horror International Film Festival, where it became the subject of controversy and curiosity due to the film’s extreme violence. Despite the controversy, it is being hailed as a welcome return to the subgenre of Outback horror. The film is directed by Sam Curtain and stars Thomas Roach, David Tracy, Justan Wagner, and Nicole Tudor.

What Is Outback Horror?

The vast and isolated landscape plays a significant role in the tension and horror of the film, and also Picnic at Hanging Rock by Peter Weir. While not a traditional horror film, this Australian classic is known for its eerie and unsettling atmosphere. It tells the story of a group of schoolgirls who mysteriously disappear while on a picnic in the outback. These examples showcase the diversity within the outback horror genre, ranging from serial killers stalking their prey in the wilderness to encounters with deadly creatures and mysterious, otherworldly events in the remote Australian landscape.

The movie will open in theaters on September 1st, 2023. Check out the poster for the film above, and keep your eyes peeled to Collider where we will have the brand new trailer for Beaten to Death, dropping tomorrow. The official logline for the movie states: