Get ready to return to the heady days of Beatlemania with a new Beatles documentary produced by Martin Scorsese. Beatles '64 will chronicle the band's first visit to America in 1964, including their iconic first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Variety reports that the new documentary will premiere on Disney+ on November 29.

The film will follow John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they made their first visit to America, where they were greeted by throngs of screaming fans and massive media coverage. It will include all-new interviews with surviving Beatles McCartney and Starr, and will feature rare footage shot by documentarians Albert and David Maysles (Grey Gardens), which was revitalized by Peter Jackson's crack team of film restorers. This isn't Scorsese's first exploration of the Beatles; his 2011 documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World covered Harrison's life before, during, and after the Beatles. That documentary was edited by David Tedeschi, who takes the director's chair for Beatles '64. Tedeschi's other music projects include the Rolling Stones doc Shine a Light, the David Johansen project Personality Crisis: One Night Only, and the concert doc Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese.

What Other Beatles Documentaries Are There?

Close

Since the Beatles first became an international phenomenon in the early 1960s, filmmakers have clamored to capture the Fab Four on film. The Beatles at Shea Stadium, a concert film of their 1965 performance in New York City, got a theatrical release; conversely, the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which recorded the fractious recording of the band's final album, was mired in controversy from the Beatles camp until it was remastered and released on Disney+ earlier this year. In 1995, amid a resurgence of interest in the band, the three-part documentary The Beatles Anthology aired on ABC, earning stellar ratings. Recent years have seen a number of Beatles documentaries hit the major streaming services. Ron Howard's The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, about the band's life on tour, premiered on Hulu in 2016, while Peter Jackson's lovingly restored The Beatles: Get Back, an eight-hour exploration of the Let It Be recording sessions, bowed on Disney+ in 2021.

In addition to Scorsese, the film will be produced by Margaret Bodde, McCartney, Starr, George Harrison's widow Olivia Harrison, John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde, and Mikaela Beardsley. Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn will executive produce.

Beatles '64 will be released on Disney+ on November 29. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.