Beatlemania is almost here again. After the massive success of Peter Jackson's expansive documentary The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+ is about to take another look back at the British band that took America by storm with Beatles '64. Set across one electric year, the film captures their immediate impact on American fans, from the moment they landed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on February 7, 1964, to their now-iconic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show with 73 million viewers watching. The first trailer shared today shows the scope of their first visit to the U.S. as they're welcomed everywhere by adoring fans while offering a more intimate view of the camaraderie between The Beatles as they take in New York and beyond.

Just as America embraced The Beatles with open arms, the trailer shows the group embracing America and its culture in kind. Even as everything rushed past them like a hurricane in John Lennon's eyes and Ringo Starr lost track of where they were, they took in as much of the music, food, and dancing as they could. Other artists alive at the time, like the great Smokey Robinson, spoke to their widespread appeal as a group that touted growing up listening to Black music and embraced a sound for everyone. Yet, Paul McCartney and George Harrison also speak to Beatlemania as the perfect storm of circumstance and history. In a world where Kennedy had just been assassinated, and the world was going, as Harrison puts it, "crazy," they believed The Beatles were a uniquely normal and uplifting presence helping to take minds off of the sorrow.

Above all else, Beatles '64 is billed as a celebration of the power of music and performers to move people and change lives. Fellow artists like Sananda Maitreya, best known under the stage name Terence Trent D'Arby, and Ronald Isley helped put Beatlemania in perspective for how the band was so much more than just the many hit songs. The documentary will be filled with guests, including McCartney and Starr themselves, to look back at the height of the Beatles' fame in 1964. Backing it all is a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage captured by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles and restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand that takes viewers into the heart of Beatlemania. WingNut Films and Giles Martin also helped to demix and remix the footage and audio from their Ed Sullivan and Washington, DC Coliseum performances.

'Beatles '64' Brings Together a Killer Production Team

Following in the footsteps of Get Back, the new Disney+ documentary also has a big-name auteur attached in Oscar winner Martin Scorsese. Though directorial duties were instead handed to collaborator David Tedeschi, who recently served as the editor on Scorsese's Squarespace Super Bowl ad Hello Down There, the Killers of the Flower Moon and Goodfellas mastermind served as a key producer. He was joined on the team by McCartney and Starr alongside Margaret Bodde, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde, and Mikaela Beardsley. Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn will round out the bunch as executive producers.

To coincide with the documentary's release, seven American Beatles albums are also getting a much-needed reprint. Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles’ Story (2LP), Beatles ’65, and The Early Beatles have been analog cut for 180-gram audiophile vinyl from their original mono master tapes as a celebration of the band's iconic music from around the time Beatles '64 is set. All of these haven't been printed on vinyl since 1995, and they are now available to pre-order ahead of their global release on November 22. Six of the titles are sold individually, or you can nab all seven in one package with The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono collection.

Beatles '64 streams on Disney+ on November 29. Check out the official trailer in the player above.