It has recently been announced that Sam Mendes, director of American Beauty and 1917 among others, will be directing four biopics about The Beatles.John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr will all get an individual movie. People have faith in Mendes' skills as a director to pull this monumental task off, but there's no denying that it is a big ask with many things that could go wrong. These could be the films that change music biopics as a genre or a quartet of the same film we've seen since the 2000s. We've gotten music biopics about titans of the music industry of varying degrees of quality. Bob Dylan in I'm Not Here, Edith Piaf with La Vie En Rose, Elton John in Rocketman, and yet we have one of the most definitive bands of the 1960s, that became a franchise in and of itself, and yet nothing. Why haven't we gotten a Beatles movie? We've, of course, seen one or two Beatles musicals in the past, not only the ones made by them from Hard Day's Night to Yellow Submarine but also Julie Taymor's Across the Universe and Danny Boyle's Yesterday. But when it comes to the real, prestigious, true story of the Fab Four? It's certainly taken a while, or has it?

A Lot Of Beatles Biopics Already Exist

The title of this article is technically a trick question because there is a good chunk of films, both theatrical and on television, that can at least give themselves partial credit as a Beatles biopic. There are six in total, The Birth Of The Beatles (1978), Backbeat (1994), In His Life: The John Lennon Story (2000), and Nowhere Boy (2009) chronicle the rise of the band — or just John Lennon — from their days as teenagers known as The Quarrymen, to their days in Hamburg, right up until that famous Ed Sullivan Show performance. Then there are films specifically about Lennon, post-Beatles like John and Yoko: A Love Story (1985) and Lennon Naked (2010), that end quite appropriately with his death in 1980. The TV movie, Two of Us, sees Jared Harris and Aidan Quinn star as Lennon and McCarthy, respectively, and how they almost reunited for a performance on Saturday Night Live in 1976.

They, like all music biopics, are a mixed bag, some being quite underrated, others being a melodrama full of bad accents and worse wigs. The consensus is John and Yoko: A Love Story is at the bottom, though whether that's just undue hate for Yoko Ono is debatable, and right at the top is Nowhere Boy, which is fair enough. It's a great watch, but The Birth of The Beatles and Backbeat sit snugly in the underrated category. Though all the films have similar problems, even the films that market themselves as being about the whole band will end up being The John Lennon Show, such as Backbeat, with Ringo and George being especially sidelined in all of these films.

The timelines of all these movies are very similar and split into two categories: Pre-Beatles and Post-Beatles. This makes sense because the films made throughout the 1960s by the band themselves bridge the gap between the two eras, John Lennon's story gets especially turbulent after they split, and their origin story is well-documented enough to accurately adapt. But there is a much bigger and understandable reason why the Beatlemania years don't get a lot of attention:It means you don't have to use as much of the Beatles' discography.

The Beatles' Music Is Notoriously Difficult To License

Close

While people still bicker about whether The Beatles' music lives up to the hype there's always been one objective fact: It is extremely expensive and difficult to use. It cost a whopping $10 million for the songs to be featured in Yesterday, which was a large chunk of their budget, estimated to be between $26 million and $41.3 million. I love Across The Universe, but they used a total of 33 Beatles songs in their soundtrack, and that was money that, unlike Yesterday, they did not make back. There was a lot of noise around the time the show Mad Men paid $250,000 to use under two minutes of the song "Tomorrow Never Knows." It's always been like this. The Beatles weren't the only band of the 1960s, but they were most certainly the biggest, so the idea of having to pay so much for just a fragment of their music seems like lunacy.

One could say that it's a supply and demand thing, the market will bear it because the songs feel so essential, but the history of who owns The Beatles' discography has always been a complicated, legally messy story. From their original manager, Brian Epstein, to ATV Music, to Michael Jackson (yes, that Michael Jackson) briefly holding all the publishing royalties before they went to Sony Music. That's where they stayed until 2018 when Paul McCartney won a legal battle for ownership of 32 of the Beatles' songs. Now they're pretty split between McCartney and Yoko Ono, who holds the rights to Lennon's music until 2050. It's a cautionary tale, on the level of George A. Romero's Night Of The Living Dead, about protecting your copyright and trusting the right people to manage your money. But even then, there's always been a general ethos about The Beatles not being played on television all the time, there's something very elite and tantalizing about that exclusivity as if they only want the best for their music. It is something of a minor miracle that we're now getting four Beatles films that will, naturally, have a good spread of their discography sprinkled through.

