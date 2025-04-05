The Beatles will forever be immortalized as four lads who shook the world. That is the subtle beauty of them: they were four average lads who did something extraordinary. The sheer scale of their success means movie adaptations of their work were inevitable. However, none is more ambitious than Sam Mendes’ four-movie project. The franchise will see each band member at the center of their own movie, with all four movies set for release in April 2028.

With the spirit of The Beatles reliant on their heritage, the casting announcement feels disappointing as it ignores that completely. Officially attached to the project are Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson. With these recognizable names in Hollywood, who are on the cusp of being superstars, taking the main roles, there is this melancholic feeling that four lads who could’ve had a new opportunity to shake the world have missed out.

Which Actors Are Playing The Beatles in the New Biopic?