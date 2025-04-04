"We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house," director Sam Mendes told a packed audience at the CinemaCon market event on March 31. He was talking about his most ambitious project yet - a project that very much deserves to be called a cinematic event. Mendes is set to direct not just one, but four Beatles biopics, one for each member of the legendary rock band. At the conference, the names of the actors that are set to play the Fab Four were also announced: Harris Dickinson will appear as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and, finally, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. And, you know, Mendes does have a point: with movie theaters struggling to stay in business ever since the pandemic hit, big events meant to draw the public out of their homes seem to be exactly what we need. But the idea of splitting the Beatles' biopic into four different movies still doesn't sound right. In the end, do we really need a Beatles Cinematic Universe?

Granted, cinematic universes are all over the place in our current movie landscape, the most obvious examples being the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC's attempt at creating its own group of shared movies. Then there's the Sony Spider-Man Cinematic Universe, which encompasses films like Venom and Morbius, and Universal's failed Dark Universe, which would serve as a brand for movies like The Mummy. The list goes on. It is worth noting that, apart from the MCU and other smaller shared universes, such as the one that corresponds to the Fast and the Furious franchise, most of these attempts at creating a universe have either crashed and burned or are in the process of getting wrecked, with movies like Madame Web and Renfield flopping at the box office. So what exactly is the big cinematic event that Sam Mendes is promising us?

The Beatles Aren't Superheroes, and Shouldn't Be Treated as Such

Image via StudioCanal

From what it seems, Mendes and Sony Pictures, the production company behind the four Beatles films, are trying to take a page from the streaming manual and create a binge-able experience that will force viewers to spend days sitting in a movie theater to get the complete experience. While that's all very fine and dandy for some fans, there's always the possibility that the binge model won't work that well in theaters. As we've already pointed out, there are many amenities that come with binging a show or series of movies from home that won't be present in the cinematic experience. Furthermore, the public is already growing tired of spending all their money and time in theaters just so that they can get one cohesive story. But what's most important to consider when we look at this attempt to create a binge-able film experience for theaters is that the Beatles aren't superheroes. And they really shouldn't be treated as such.

Now, this might sound obvious, but when we say that, there are some particularities that aren't immediately perceptible. The first of them is that there is no harm in making four, five, or even six movies about hardly three-dimensional characters that don't exist, in order to serve a greater narrative about how a group of underdogs will save the world from an intergalactic threat. It is, however, much more complicated to write a story (or four stories) in which the lives of four different men exist simply to serve a higher purpose, which is the band that they formed and that eventually made history. The Beatles are not The Avengers because they were made of real personalities that had their own complex backgrounds.

Now, you might argue that this is exactly the kind of problem that Mendes is trying to solve by splitting the story into four parts. However, that is not what becomes clear when we look at the whole package's common logline: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary.” This sounds more like a group of four stories that exist solely in favor of a fifth that will either be told over the course of the four movies or will eventually get a movie of its own. It is not yet clear how this stuff of legends will make its way to the screens. A person's life can often be too agitated to fit into a single film, let alone a film that isn't even that preoccupied with the particularities of that person's personality, being more interested in what said person did for a job.

Then there's the fact that we have been inundated with biopics, particularly musical biopics, over the course of the past few years. Some of them, like Elvis, were a mess, while others, like A Complete Unknown, garnered some critical acclaim. Still, we have almost as many biopics as superhero movies now, and for every Oppenheimer, there is a Maria. John Lennon even got his own biopic not that long ago: 2009's Nowhere Boy. Is it really necessary to add not just one, but four new films to the pile? Why can't the story of The Beatles just be told in a single film?

The Beatles’ Four Biopics Are More About Money Than Anything Else