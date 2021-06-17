Peter Jackson’s highly-anticipated documentary about The Beatles, The Beatles: Get Back, will now be split into three separate episodes. After reviewing the mountain of old footage from Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Jackson — along with Disney, Apple Corps, and WingNut Films Productions — decided to release the six-hour film over the course of three days this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend to preserve his uncompromised vision. The Beatles: Get Back will now stream on Disney+ November 25, 26, and 27.

Here’s what Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board for The Walt Disney Company, had to say about the exciting development.

“As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson. This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world.”

Made with the enthusiastic support of the remaining Beatles family — Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, and Olivia Harrison, The Beatles: Get Back will give music fans previously unseen, intimate footage following the group preparing for their first live show in over two years. Jackson is the first person to receive unprecedented access to the 60 hours of archived footage shot in January 1969. For the first time in its entirety, The Beatles’ legendary farewell concert atop London’s Savile Row will be shown in stunning clarity.

The Beatles: Get Back has the chance to take viewers behind the tumultuous discussions and tensions that reportedly plagued the Beatles’ later years. However, with that comes a beautiful insight and honesty. Jackson commented on the humanity he’s intending to give to the iconic Fab Four:

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia - it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

The film’s extended runtime is nothing new for Jackson, who is known for his marathon-long epics, such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, and King Kong. Jackson spoke further about the behemoth undertaking.

“I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

The Beatles: Get Back is produced by Clare Olssen and Jonathan Clyde, alongside Ken Kamins and Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones as executive producers. Jabez Olssen is playing the pivotal role as the documentary’s editor, while all the musical elements will be handled by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The Beatles: Get Back will stream exclusively on Disney+ on November 25, 26, and 27. Check out the full synopsis for the film below.

“Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private film archives. The Beatles: Get Back is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The documentary features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.”

