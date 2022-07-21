It seems as if we might just get more of Peter Jackson's world on The Beatles! With the success of The Beatles: Get Back, which shared with audiences the creation of one of the last studio albums from the band made up of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, it seems as if Jackson has more story from the Fab Four that he wants to share! This time, with the help of the two living members of the band, McCartney and Starr.

According to a new interview, Jackson says that the new project with the Beatles is going to be very different from what we saw with the first series. “I’m talking to The Beatles about another project, something very very different than Get Back,” Jackson told Deadline. “We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary…and that’s all I can really say.”

Jackson went on to talk about how the filmmaking process for The Beatles: Get Back was. “It wasn’t as intense as making three Lord of the Rings back to back, but it was four years with a pandemic in the middle of it all. We are never in a position where we have to do anything, but we’ve got a few things percolating.”

This is exciting given that the docuseries for The Beatles: Get Back gave us some context for what happened as the band worked together to get that album out. We got to see just how they worked with one another on songs and the talent that poured out of them and made them the band we knew them to be and to love.

For Jackson when talking about the recognition with awards that The Beatles: Get Back has gotten, he talked a lot about how the series “is always a category that people don’t hold in the highest esteem I guess would be a way to say it, other than people who work in the field. Get Back is all about the sound, and restoring the sound and developing the AI things to separate the musical tracks. We did a lot of groundbreaking work and so it’s really great that the guys who did that work are part of the Emmy nominations. I’m really pleased with that.”

Whatever he's planning on doing with Starr and McCartney, I'm very excited. The success of The Beatles: Get Back stems from Jackson's own love for the band and it's going to be fascinating to see what they cook up! Check out the trailer for The Beatles: Get Back below: