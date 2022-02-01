Come together later this month to experience one of the most memorable concerts of all time.

An IMAX version of director Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back which focuses mostly on the band’s last live performance will be arriving for a limited time this month.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert first premiered last Sunday, January 30, on the 53rd anniversary of the concert. At the London gala, Jackson remotely showed up to take part in a Q&A about his recent documentary along with producer, writer and musician Matt Everitt.

The movie is an abridged 1-hour version of the 8-hour three-part documentary series which focuses on the January 30 1960 concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters. The original documentary climaxes with this spectacular performance whilst three-quarters of the single hour of film correspond to the concert itself, bringing it to the screen like it has never been experienced before. The performance has been optimized specifically for IMAX as well as digitally remastered with the visual and auditory quality that is part of the IMAX immersive experience.

Highly acclaimed by critics, Jackson’s documentary series premiered each episode over the period of three days on Disney+ on November 25 to 27. The DVD version will be coming to stores next Tuesday, February 8. The series and film used film restoration techniques similar to what Jackson had done for his 2018 World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old. The series, which took 4 entire years for the over 60 hours of original film footage to be cut down and remastered, allows fans to witness the 1969 21-days of music sessions, with all their external, creative and interpersonal challenges, that would eventually lead up to The Beatles last live concert and ultimately to the classic rock band’s dissolution the following year.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert is a rare and exciting opportunity for fans all around the world to enjoy their idols’ performance in the unparalleled quality of IMAX cinema. Be careful and keep an eye out because it will only be available for three days, from February 11 to 13. You can find your ticket available right now at imax.com/get-back.

