Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, will continue production after the project was shut down as director Jonas Åkerlund left the project, with it originally being reported by Deadline that the film was unlikely to continue.

Production has given the following statement amid the shutdown with Åkerlund: “The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film. Until some matters become clearer we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

The movie had just begun filming in Liverpool last month with a cast that included The Queen’s Gambit's Jacob Fortune-Llyod as the Beatles manager himself, as well as Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day, and Bill Milner.

Åkerlund's return to the set is highly unlikely and the search process for his replacement is already underway. The departure from Midas Man seems to not be health-based, but instead connected to other projects the Swedish filmmaker has been juggling.

The film is set to center around the story of Epstein and the role that he played in the culture shift as well as his uncelebrated influence on pop music as we know it. Åkerlund has previously worked on films such as Lords Of Chaos and Polar, as well as music videos for stars such as Paul McCartney, Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

There is no release date yet for Midas Man, especially with the uncertainly of Åkerlund's return still in question.

