Paul Mescal is one of the hottest names in Hollywood right now, largely due to his performance in Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel from director Ridley Scott that’s earned over $350 million at the worldwide box office. His role as Lucius in the second Gladiator film is undoubtedly the biggest of his career, but his presence in another upcoming project that may take the crown has finally been confirmed. While speaking to fellow Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan after a screening of Gladiator 2 at the Directors Guild of America on Thursday that was reported by THR, Scott revealed that his Gladiator 2 lead, Paul Mescal, will star in the upcoming Beatles biopic from Sam Mendes. Barry Keoghan has also been confirmed to play Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn has been rumored for a role in the film but not yet confirmed.

This reveal came when Scott was asked if the reporting was true that he was lined up to reunite with Mescal in the upcoming film The Dog Stars, which he confirmed and also jokingly said “Paul is stacked up doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.” Information about The Dog Stars is being kept under wraps, but it’s based on the novel of the same name by Peter Heller with Mark L. Smith and Christopher Wilkinson penning the script. The book is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus wipes out humanity. The planet’s lone survivors face off against scavengers known as Reapers, and Hig, a pilot, survived the pandemic but lost his wife. Mescal is rumored to play Hig but this hasn’t been confirmed.

What Else Does Paul Mescal Have in the Works?

Close

Mescal has also been tapped to star opposite Josh O’Connor in The History of Sound, an upcoming romance drama expected to be released in 2025 from director Oliver Hermanus. He will also play William Shakespeare alongside Emily Watson in Joe Alwyn in Hamnet, the next film from Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao. Mescal is also currently in production on Merrily We Roll Along, the upcoming project from Hit Man (Glen Powell) director Richard Linklater, which also stars Ben Platt, Boo Arnold, and Beanie Feldstein.

The Beatles biopic does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and find tickets below to see Mescal in Gladiator 2, now playing in theaters everywhere.

FIND TICKETS