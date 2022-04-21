Fifty-two years after the release of their final studio album, The Beatles remain among the most well-documented and extensively researched subjects of the 20th century, having transcended mere pop stardom into the realm of historical significance before any of the members had aged past their twenties. No corner of the world was untouched by their influence, and time has done nothing to soften the fervor of their fans or dull our affection. On the long timeline of popular culture, their arrival was a bridge between the past and future, the tornado that swept us away from the black and white and carried us firmly into vibrant technicolor.

When you consider The Beatles' impact today, the focus is understandably centered around the dizzying and unparalleled catalog of songs that made them famous. Still, it’s impossible to fully understand the Beatles and their place in the pantheon without examining another crucial dimension to their artistry - their movies. Today, we examine the Beatles’ cinematic output and attempt to determine which films hold up to the band’s lofty musical standards. If this were a soundtrack ranking, it would likely end up in a five-way tie for first place. The nature of this exercise, however, demands that we divorce ourselves from the legendary tunes and stick strictly to the celluloid.

5. Help!

Image via United Artists

Released in 1965 with the world still reeling from the first and most intense wave of Beatlemania, Help! is not without its charms. Following the massive success and universal acclaim of his first collaboration with the Fab Four, returning director Richard Lester positions the lads at the center of a wild and deeply weird adventure spurred by Ringo Starr, the breakout star of their first feature, unwittingly taking possession of a ring belonging to a religious cult and intended to be worn by the victim of their next human sacrifice. It would be fair to argue that The Beatles’ amenability to such a bonkers plot, so far removed from their artistic purpose, was facilitated in part by their introduction to marijuana courtesy of known scoundrel Bob Dylan.

The Beatles themselves made no effort to conceal just how blasted they were while filming Help!, and their famously manic energy reads as slightly more subdued across the movie’s 90-minute runtime, as much a result of their grueling work schedule as the presence of any controlled substances. The plot and direction date the film in a way unique to their filmography, the retro-modern aesthetic and rote adventure beats rendering Help! more a curiosity for the diehards and Beatles completists than essential viewing for the more casual fans.

4. Magical Mystery Tour

Magical Mystery Tour was the first big project the band undertook in the wake of the death of their first manager and close friend, Brian Epstein. Epstein was one of two people in the entire world, along with longtime producer George Martin, who could both tell The Beatles ‘no’ and reign in their more fanciful impulses. A simple way to understand his role would be to consider him the super-ego to The Beatles’ raging ids. The film itself, mostly improvised and lacking anything that could charitably be described as a plot, is listless and meandering, and thus serves as documentation of the now-wounded Beatles and the uncertainty in their lives following the loss of such a pivotal figure. This context alone makes the film a valuable viewing experience for fans today, but at the time did little to stave off the wave of vitriol the movie engendered among critics and audiences alike.

Paul McCartney, who conceived of the project and served as the primary creative force during its production, took the bulk of the beating. He even went so far as to appear on The David Frost Programme to address the critical response and try to right the ship of public opinion. It certainly did not help that the movie, the most colorful and visually imaginative of The Beatles’ live-action offerings, was originally aired on the BBC in black and white. The BBC’s technical limitations robbed the movie of its most redeeming quality and neutered what little impact the film otherwise might’ve had.

Still, there’s a lot to like about Magical Mystery Tour. You have the delightful ballroom piece choreographed to Your Mother Should Know, the birth of one of the band’s most enduring myths in the form of the secret identity of the Walrus, and The Beatles playing a group of morally ambiguous magicians that commandeer the bus only to reroute it directly into the heart of the surreal. George Harrison, reflecting on the film in 1993, described it as “a little home movie”, and when viewed through that lens, removed from the expectations of what a new Beatles release meant in 1967, Magical Mystery Tour is not only an enjoyable watch but a priceless dive into their minds as they were tragically forced into a new phase of self-governance.

3. Let It Be

Out of print since the 80s and rendered all but obsolete in the wake of Peter Jackson’s excellent 2021 documentary Get Back, Let It Be was The Beatles’ sole foray into the documentary genre. Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg was granted unprecedented access into The Beatles’ creative process as they sought to shake off the excess and indulgence of their mid-60s studio experimentation period and return to their roots as a flesh-and-blood rock n’ roll band. Again spearheaded primarily by McCartney, the project was an attempt to rally his bandmates and keep The Beatles train moving. The idea was simple: the film would document The Beatles as they wrote a new album and end with the band triumphantly returning to live performance to play the new songs live.

Although the band’s most ambitious and impressive songs were crafted as studio creations, their cohesiveness as a unit was a direct result of their constant performance schedule throughout the early 60s. Their supremacy as a live act was what attracted the initial audience that would later catapult them to worldwide fame, and remained a point of pride for the quartet even as they retreated into the comparatively quiet zen of studio work. Let It Be was meant to be the band reclaiming the live music throne, while also offering fans invaluable insight into how they worked. How did The Beatles sound when speaking candidly with one another? What was the dynamic like between John Lennon and Yoko Ono and the rest of the band in 1969?

While Get Back has been lauded for its role in rebranding the Let It Be sessions as far less dreary and tense than the original film suggested, for almost fifty years Let It Be was the definitive statement on the state of affairs for the Beatles as they neared the end of their unrivaled run. Lindsay-Hogg ultimately assembled the best product he could, given the freewheeling nature of the project, the divided intrapersonal relationships of The Beatles themselves, and the unenviable task of condensing a month’s worth of footage into an 80-minute runtime. The Beatles deserve credit, too, for gambling with their carefully cultivated and slavishly maintained public image, and allowing the famous McCartney/Harrison dust-up to make the final cut.

2. Yellow Submarine

Perhaps the most timeless and universal of The Beatles’ films, Yellow Submarine is incidentally also the movie in which the band was least involved. Following the critical backlash to their previous attempt at the medium via Magical Mystery Tour, the Beatles were faced with a dilemma: how would they fulfill their contractual obligations to United Artists by delivering a third Beatles movie while actively refusing to film one?

The answer? Animation, baby. Aside from a brief live-action cameo by the band at the end of the film, Yellow Submarine is a feature-length cartoon that cast non-Fab actors to bring the lads to life. On its face, a Beatles cartoon without The Beatles sounds like a recipe for disaster, especially coming on the heels of their first major critical defeat. Instead, Yellow Submarine is an unlikely triumph — a visual feast that condenses everything beautiful about the idealized version of the 1960s peace and love philosophy into a life-affirming celebration of the era and its most famous figureheads.

Yellow Submarine is often a child’s gateway to the group, engaging with their innocence and sense of wonder without alienating the adult audience, catering to primarily through sly double entendres and a psychedelic, massively influential animation style, courtesy of art director Heinz Edelmann. The iconography of Yellow Submarine, from the Blue Meanies to Jeremy Hillary Boob, Ph.D., to the titular Yellow Submarine itself, vaults the film far beyond its intended scope and into movie immortality.

1. A Hard Day’s Night

Image via United Artists

Unlike their musical output, which emphasized constant evolution and a restless sense of creative wonder that propelled each new release to top the work that came before it, The Beatles’ first attempt at movie-making ultimately proved to be their strongest. Their first collaboration with Richard Lester, the Academy Award-nominated A Hard Day’s Night, is a landmark moment in the genre whose influence continues to reverberate throughout the medium. The movie showcases the band at the height of Beatlemania and offers a fictional account of an average day for the foursome in 1964 – attempting to balance the obligations their fame demanded while retaining some semblance of sanity in an increasingly insane world.

Aided by a razor-sharp screenplay and Richard Lester’s innovative direction, deftly moving between dialogue-heavy scenes and self-contained proto-music videos, A Hard Day’s Night positions itself as the first and finest entry in the rockumentary genre. Without it, The Monkees never get the chance to monkey around, Spinal Tap would never feel the thrill of an amp dialed to eleven, and it’s quite possible MTV wouldn’t exist at all. John Jympson’s ultra-modern editing style ensures that the movie feels as fresh and lively today as it did upon its release, and the combination of The Beatles and the cinema would never be as potent again.

As for The Beatles themselves, each member is positioned to succeed and all four give inspired performances. They were provided dialogue suited to their native tongue and tailor-made to their sense of humor. It captures the band during a period when their massive fame was a novelty that delighted them, rather than the albatross that eventually consumed them. Of all their big-screen endeavors, A Hard Day’s Night is the movie that best captures the idea of The Beatles, a four-headed monster equal parts cute, smart, quiet, and Ringo.

