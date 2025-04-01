Get ready to meet The Beatles. The four stars of Sam Mendes' ambitious The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event were unveiled at CinemaCon tonight, and they are Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Not only do we now have the cast for the four interlinked movies, but we now know they'll have a uniquely audacious release strategy. You might have to hit the theater eight days a week because Sony Pictures will release all four movies in April 2028.

The cast were all on hand for the crowd of theatrical exhibitors and journalists, including Collider's Britta DeVore, in Las Vegas, making their first public appearance to a crowd only slightly less enthusiastic than the throngs of Beatlemaniacs who greeted the real deal on The Ed Sullivan Show. Mendes was on hand as well and declared the unique release schedule to be the "first bingeable theatrical experience." He defended it, stating, "Frankly, we need big cinematic events to get people out of the house." In regard to the films themselves, he said that each Beatle will get their own film, but the films "intersect in different ways." It's a daunting task for the quartet who will play the Beatles, although all have had high-profile projects recently: Dickinson steamed up the screen with Nicole Kidman in Babygirl, Paul Mescal filled Russell Crowe's sandals in Gladiator II, Keoghan was Oscar-nominated for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, and Quinn will burn bright as the Human Torch in this summer's Fantastic Four: First Steps.

