The Big Picture X-Men '97 showrunner unexpectedly fired, receives kind words from executive producer Brad Winderbaum.

DeMayo penned the script for the first two seasons of the animated series, set to premiere on Disney+ on March 20.

Fans left speculating about the reasons behind DeMayo's firing, as no official explanation has been provided by Marvel Studios.

X-Men ‘97 executive producer, Brad Winderbaum, has released a statement following the unexpected firing of the animated production’s showrunner, Beau DeMayo on Tuesday. Winderbaum, who serves as the head of Marvel Studios’ streaming, television, and animation branches had nothing but kind words for the man who penned the script for the first two seasons of the highly-anticipated project.

Winderbaum wrote,“[DeMayo] did excellent work writing Seasons 1 and 2, and I can’t wait for fans to see the series. The entire team came together to create a revival worthy of X-Men’s 60-year legacy. From Stan [Lee] and Jack [Kirby], to [Chris] Claremont, to the Lewalds, we all truly were standing on the shoulders of giants.”

The reason for DeMayo’s startling firing hasn’t been revealed by Marvel Studios or anyone from the executive producer’s camp, which, in turn, has stoked speculation from fans of the writer who has also worked on such titles as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Moon Knight. Seeing as how DeMayo, the head writer on X-Men ’97, had already written the first two seasons of the show which premieres on the studio’s home streamer of Disney+ next week on March 20, the news was undoubtedly a gut punch to the creative. While not much further information has been released at this time, it’s been made abundantly clear that DeMayo, who’s been heavily involved with the project since its early days, won’t be giving his social media followers anymore looks at the process behind X-Men ‘97.

What Will ’X-Men ‘97’ Be About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Adults of a certain age (we’re looking at you, fellow millennials), were covered in goosebumps when X-Men ’97 dropped its first trailer back in February. Many of us have been stoked on this reboot since it was first announced last year, and the trailer more than lived up to the hype, not only in character illustrations and voices but also in the familiar music that played overtop. The project will bring back a slew of the colorfully vibrant heroes from X-Men: The Animated Series, the early ’90s Saturday morning cartoon, giving them another chapter in the story that came to a close nearly three decades ago. The show’s official logline reads: “Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.” Packed to the brim with all the classic mutant heroes that we know and love, the series will also feature the likes of Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm - just to name a few.

X-Men '97 premieres March 20 on Disney+. Check out the show’s trailer above and read everything there is to know about the upcoming series in our handy guide.

X-Men '97 Continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992) . Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

Watch on Disney+