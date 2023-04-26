Begin your journey with psychological horror comedy of the year when Ari Aster’s latest mind-bending flick, Beau Is Afraid arrives on 4K UHD and Blu-ray late this summer. With an expected release date of August 25, the feature, which is now playing in theaters will be a must-have for your collection where it can take its rightful place alongside Aster’s other celebrated titles, Midsommar and Hereditary.

Since its release almost two weeks ago, the psychedelic trek of one timid man on his way to visit his overbearing mother has been taking audiences by storm. Senseless to some and a pure stroke of genius to others, Aster’s newest project is a thinker, not a stinker, and follows the filmmaker’s typical patterns of exploring family trauma but in a much different way than his previous productions. In a review, Collider's own Ross Bonaime celebrated Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as the titular and frightful Beau, slapping the title with an “A-”. In what Bonaime refers to as a well-formed “blend,” he writes that the film does a terrific job of pulling its two subjects together - “a deeply personal and metaphorical look … at the bond between mother and son … AND an extremely dark comedy.”

So, what’s Beau Is Afraid about? Well, audiences are certainly torn on what Aster was getting at with his tall tale, but in a general synopsis, it’s essentially one man’s tussle with time as he travels to visit the woman who made his life miserable and full of fear – his mother. A surrealist look at an over-the-top codependent bond between a parent and child, the film sees Beau through the years as a teenager, middle-aged man, and older gentleman as he grapples with how his life has played out. Bringing in the big guns, Aster enlisted the help of legends including Patti LuPone, Parker Posey, Nathan Lane, and Amy Ryan to star in the tragicomedy along with performances from Michael Gandolfini, Hayley Squires, Kylie Rogers, Zoe Lister-Jones, Richard Kind, and Stephen McKinley.

Who Is Behind Beau Is Afraid?

Along with directing, Aster also penned the script for Beau Is Afraid, a task he’s also gladly taken on for his previous films, Midsommar and Hereditary. This time around, the filmmaker added the title of producer to his resume where he worked with his frequent collaborator Lars Knudsen (Midsommar, The Witch) under their Square Peg banner. Also invested in the project was celebrated studio, A24 who have previously backed Aster’s other projects.

Catch Beau Is Afraid below in cinemas while you still can.