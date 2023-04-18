Horror auteur Ari Aster has quite an impressive cast set to portray the bizarre characters of his third directorial feature, Beau Is Afraid (2023). Odds are if you ask any horror fan who the most exciting horror filmmaker working today is, Ari Aster is a likely name that'll come up. The writer/director made a remarkable first impression on the genre with Hereditary (2018), a wholly unique kind of ghost story that details one family's horrors when coping with grief. Just a year after the release of Hereditary, Aster caught lightning in a bottle again with Midsommar (2019), the horrific cult drama whose bright setting and vibrant colors hide a far more sinister story.

What makes Beau Is Afraid a unique entry in Aster's filmography is that it's being billed as a comedy. Don't let the supposed promise of laughs fool you though, as the trailer for Beau Is Afraid makes it abundantly clear that the film will still have elements of horror spread throughout. If one were to ask what exactly the movie is about, chances are they would get a lot of different answers, as this third feature film from the acclaimed filmmaker looks bizarre in all the best ways. What we do know is that the film centers around the titular character of Beau, an understandably neurotic man who's trying to find a way to visit his mother. That sounds simple enough, but we quickly see that Beau's hero's journey is littered with gunfights, kidnappings, and even an alternate animated world.

If you're curious to learn more about Beau and who he'll be encountering on this grand odyssey, read below for a comprehensive cast and character guide for Beau Is Afraid.

Beau Is Afraid Director Ari Aster Release Date 2023-04-21 Rating R Runtime 179 minutes Genres Drama, Comedy, Horror

Joaquin Phoenix as Beau

At the time of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix is currently hard at work on the sequel to the film that earned him an Oscar for Best Actor, Joker: Folie à Deux (2024). In a somewhat ironic way, Beau in Beau Is Afraid is the polar opposite of Phoenix's version of the "Clown Prince of Crime". Both are clearly a commentary on mental health and what can happen should severe cases of mental illness go unchecked. However, instead of becoming an anarchist murderer, Beau instead suffers from crippling and debilitating anxiety.

It seems that Beau's troubles started at a young age, with flashbacks confirmed to be a major component of the film's story (Armen Nahapetian appears as the teenaged Beau). The trauma caused in Beau's past is still a mystery, but we see that the adult Beau is still struggling with some heavy anxiety, and when you look at the world that Beau is living in, it's easy to see why. Beau's city environment is absolutely chaotic, with some sort of crime occurring on every block. This presents a significant roadblock for Beau, as he almost can't even get one foot out the door without having to deal with the borderline-apocalyptic city that's tearing itself apart outside. Beau eventually does make it outside, with the hopes he'll be able to visit his mother, but his journey is stunted once again when he's run over by a car, held prisoner by two strangers, and even transported to a realm that looks straight out of a storybook.

Amy Ryan as Grace

The Office's (2005-2013) own Amy Ryan will be playing the character of Grace, but it looks like this character will be a far cry from the woman that captured Michael Scott's (Steve Carrell) heart in the beloved sitcom.

Beau first meets Grace in a rather unorthodox way: she hits him with her car while he's running through the chaotic streets. Grace takes Beau to the house she shares with Roger (Nathan Lane), where she explains the situation to the man she just hit with some maternal bedside manner. However, the longer Beau stays with Roger and Grace, the more it seems that they're not the humanitarian hosts that they appear to be. When we last see Grace in the trailer, she is kneeling on the ground and covered in some sort of blue liquid, before screaming at the top of her lungs to "rip him apart".

Nathan Lane as Roger

Another actor who's very well known for their comedic and dramatic work, veteran character actor Nathan Lane has brought to life everything from beloved animated characters like Timon in The Lion King (1994) to secretive villains like Teddy in Only Murders in the Building (2021-).

Roger is the first face that Beau sees when he regains consciousness after getting hit by Grace's car. At first glance, Roger seems to be a good Samaritan who used his skills as a medical professional to help the injured Beau. Things get suspicious when Beau notices something attached to his ankle, which Roger immediately dismisses as an average health monitor. Beau's situation doesn't get much better when Roger tells him that the odds of leaving his home aren't exactly great.

Parker Posey as Elaine

Parker Posey is honestly a perfect performer for an Ari Aster film, particularly for Beau Is Afraid. Posey is likely best known for her comedic work with the Christopher Guest films like Best in Show (2000) and A Mighty Wind (2003), but she's also proven herself as a more than competent dramatic actor with her roles in Lost in Space (2018-2021) and The Staircase (2022).

Parker Posey's character, Elaine, is only seen in a single moment in the trailer, but she's clearly a major part of the story and possibly Beau's love interest. The latter appears evident at the moment we see Elaine in the trailer, with her sharing an emotional kiss with Beau. Another clue that Elaine will be a major part of Beau's journey and history is that a younger, teenage version of Elaine is confirmed to be in the film. Julia Antonelli plays the teenage version of Elaine.

Patti LuPone as Beau's Mother Mona

We don't get to physically see Broadway legend Patti LuPone as Beau's mother in the trailer, but we do hear her voice when communicating with Beau. Judging by their conversations, Beau's mother sounds like any other loving mother figure. She lauds her son and offers him kind encouragement, and it's pretty much the only positivity that Beau ever gets in this insane life. Still, something seems a bit off about the mother, and the synopsis reveals that she may not live long enough for Beau to reunite with her. Zoe Lister-Jones plays the young Mona.

Kylie Rogers as Toni

Kylie Rogers stars as Roger and Grace's teenage daughter Toni. We spoke with the up-and-coming star about the film and her character. She said: "I've never done a role like who I portrayed in 'Beau is Afraid,' so I was definitely a little nervous going into it, but then honestly, by the end of it, I was just totally out there, not self-conscious, just doing anything I could, and it was great."

Richard Kind as Dr. Cohen

Iconic actor and comedian Richard Kind appears as Mona's lawyer, Dr. Cohen. Kind has starred in various roles throughout his incredible career, including the Academy Award-winning films Argo and Inside Out. Beau is Afraid will hopefully be one of his many memorable appearances.

Other cast members appearing in the movie include Denis Ménochet as an army veteran called Jeeves, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Beau's therapist, and Hayley Squires as Penelope, alongside Michael Gandolfini, Théodore Pellerin, and Mike Taylor.