There’s nothing like catching a movie in all its glory on the big screen - well, that is except for seeing it on a bigger screen in IMAX form. With its dream-like, vibrantly colorful sequences, and time hops, Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid will be a must-see title to catch at an IMAX cinema near you. A new trailer, specific to the all-encompassing experience, gives audiences plenty of reasons to catch Joaquin Phoenix in his latest role.

Not so different from other teasers and first looks that have come out, the short, but trippy clip features a cover of Supertramp’s “Goodbye Stranger” as Phoenix’s Beau walks down a path with the background shifting behind him. As he makes his way down the lane that could be viewed as a metaphor for life, Beau is seen combating a change in elements from extreme heat to chilling cold. Snow blows in his face, yet Beau is not deterred and keeps marching toward an end that’s not in sight. The film’s surreal overtones are fully on display in the titular character’s surrounding scenery as pink mountains and jagged peaks seamlessly change into one another. It’s with these well-crafted backdrops that Beau’s journey will be an incredible one to watch in IMAX form.

Beau Is Afraid centers on the main character as he goes through different phases of life. Beau has struggled all his life without knowing who his father is and being under the care and the overly-watchful eye of his mother. Beyond this, it isn’t clear if Beau’s pilgrimage is real or something he’s made up in his mind, but one thing’s for sure: with Aster at the helm, the plot is certain to lean heavily on trauma.

Image via A24

Who's Involved with Beau Is Afraid?

Along with Phoenix, Aster tapped a star-studded lineup for his latest feature. Stepping into the role of Beau’s overbearing mother, Mona, is Patti LuPone (American Horror Story) with the younger version of her character played by Zoe-Lister Jones (New Girl). Armen Nahapetian joins the cast as Beau’s younger self with the rest of the lineup including Hollywood legends such as Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), Parker Posey (Scream 3), Amy Ryan (The Office), Denis Ménochet (The French Dispatch), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Kylie Rogers (Home Before Dark), Hayley Squires (In the Earth), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune).

While it would, at first glance, appear that Beau Is Afraid is a deviation from Aster’s typical fare of permanently scarring us through his horror flicks such as Midsommar and Hereditary, the filmmaker’s upcoming feature promises to deliver a lot of unsettling moments and focus on some troubling family bonds.

Check out the IMAX teaser for Beau Is Afraid below and see it in theaters and IMAX on April 21.