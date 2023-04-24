We’ve got another bucket list guest on Collider Ladies Night! Between my Scream obsession and the fact that I’ve been watching her make characters purely her own via daring performances nearly my entire life, it was the ultimate treat to welcome Parker Posey to the show in celebration of the release of Beau Is Afraid.

Ari Aster’s Beau is a see-it-to-believe-it kind of movie, a nearly indescribable ride you truly need to experience for yourself. But, in an effort to tee up what you’re in for, the movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as Beau Wassermann. He’s an extremely paranoid man who reluctantly embarks on an epic journey home to his mother (Patti LuPone) that’s packed with curious characters, big personalities, and loads of self-reflection. Along the way, he reunites with a childhood friend in a truly unforgettable encounter. That’s Posey’s Elaine.

With the new A24 release now playing in theaters nationwide, Posey joined me for a Collider Ladies Night chat to play a little Dicey Questions and to recap some of her journey in the industry thus far. Given her prolific body of work, it was impossible to hit everything in 40 minutes, but we made sure to cover some of the essentials including Party Girl, Dazed and Confused, and Best in Show, just to name a few.

Image via Party Productions

But, before even getting to a single film title, Posey took a moment to look back at her time studying drama at SUNY Purchase. Here’s what she said when asked for something she learned in that program that she still refers back to often today:

“I’d say the biggest thing I learned at college was script analysis and relationship to the text. The first year, the first semester of acting, we read this book by [Richard] Boleslawski on acting and you would read a sentence and then you would look up from the page and just say that sentence, and if the teacher said she didn't believe you, you'd have to look down and read it and then look up and read it again. It was maddening. And then we had a script analysis and Chekhov teacher named Joan Potter who I loved so much and she was a wonderful teacher. So when you read plays and you look at all the transitions that happen with a chunk of dialogue, like say, four or five lines, you go like, ‘What is happening underneath it?’ It's almost like you start to diagram it, right? And you give it a place in whatever, if it's some kind of tempo or some kind of — I don't know how to describe it, but you give intention and subtext.”

So yes, her time at SUNY Purchase made an indelible impression and sent her on her way with invaluable tools and resources, but there are certain things all the schooling in the world can’t teach. Some things must be learned on the job. Posey explained:

“You come to set with a lot of people and it takes a little while to get used to not wanting to know everybody's name and their job and what they're doing, letting go of things to be in your own worlds, and the different relationships to that, to the different people on sets, whether it's your DP, continuity. I want to make sure my lines are good so I can perform. So yeah, there's a lot of different jobs, but also, every job is so different. It's a real collaboration. It's great. It's like a circus or something.”

Posey would go on to collaborate with some of the best of the best in film and television on sets that fostered family-like environments — sets like Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused. “It felt like we all just belonged together.” Posey added, “That kind of closeness and chemistry between people and actors, you can just see it, you can feel it.”

That cast chemistry likely had a lot to do with the Dazed and Confused casting director, Don Phillips. Posey continued:

“[Don] cast Fast Times at Ridgemont High. He was also the inspiration for David Rabe’s Hurlyburly. There's a casting director who's the lead of that and he does a lot of blow and he's just got a big heart, and Don was the inspiration for that. So he had a huge heart and he loved all of us and kept in touch with a lot of us and was so supportive.”

Posey got the opportunity to experience more support and close knit vibes on set courtesy of Christopher Guest. Posey worked with Guest on five films — Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Windy, For Your Consideration, and Mascots. What was it that signaled to Posey that their first collaboration wouldn’t be a one-off, but rather, they’d go on to make many films together? She insisted that’s not quite how it works; “It's like family. You don't make a decision about it. You're just in the organism of it. It just felt so natural.”

Posey went on to emphasize the importance of finding trust in collaborators like Guest, a trust that can ultimately show one the power of their own work, even if they don’t have peak confidence in it themselves.

“There's something so interesting about really trusting the other person that you're in those hands. And for me at least, in a way, we do write our own dialogue and the research. Like with Meg Swan, lots of people had dogs back then and they were like surrogate children. Best in Show was initially called Dogland, and it did seem like people were having dogs and not babies. And yeah, you just kind of glean and research and think of what dog owners are. You have a point of view I guess, right? I worked with Michael Hitchcock. He played my husband. So I show up and he just does his thing, and you find your character and you're just in the moment and you play it out. So in the beginning, it was really terrifying. I didn't want to watch dailies. We were working in Austin and Chris would say, ‘Oh, come. Everyone’s gonna be in whatever room down the hall. We ordered Chinese food,’ or whatever. And I did kinda like this [holds her shirt up over her eyes]. It was so interesting to watch. You know, back then, film, it was a seven minute mag, so you would improvise and do the scene for seven minutes, just freeform, and then he would come in and do a medium shot of the same scene. You’d really forget what you did. But he was able to write an outline and make it so specifically funny. But you don't think about being funny and then you are. It was such a surprise, and a relief.”

Image via Warner Bros.

Another director Posey would have to put her trust in? Ari Aster. Aster’s certainly proven his skills behind the lens via Hereditary and Midsommar, but Beau is an especially bold and risky feature, and it’s one with an especially daring scene for Posey. Posey recalled how Aster pitched her the role:

“He said, ‘Well, I really want you for this. I’ve wanted to work with you. Been a fan. Joaquin wants you. Let’s do it.’ I'm like, ‘This sounds great!’ He goes, ‘Well, you'll have to read it. It's basically one scene, but there's a lot that happens in the scene and I'll give it to you.’ So I was excited to read it. And what struck me the most was how smart it was. It reminded me of those books that I read in high school with Kafka and Camus and these thinkers that were looking at the human condition in a way that you look at in high school when you read those kinds of books. So I'm like, ‘Wow, this is really a voice of his generation.’ I don't know of another filmmaker who’s able to get away with something like this, so, wow! Good for him. This is exciting.”

Exciting? Yes. Nerve-wracking? You bet. Posey went on to address the fear that’d come with taking on such a role:

“I didn't have questions except I started laughing and I'm like, 'I'm scared to do this but yes. I'm in. This is like an amusement park ride. I'm totally in. This is gonna be scary.’ But I’ll always do the things that go into the unknown. You’re gonna go into the unknown in something whether it’s — like my mom had open heart surgery last year and I was there for that. These things that are really scary, but you’re so much stronger for having gone through them and doing something brave. And in a way, it felt like, I'm a middle aged woman. Like, what? And now I'm doing this? There's something just too funny about it in the 30 years I've had. And then there's something really sweet about having a young filmmaker, a real auteur want me for the part because it really is a whole game that I didn't even know how it works. But I know that it's not easy to get cast, even if directors want you. So I just feel really lucky and this feels so unexpected and out of the box. But yeah, I was nervous. I was walking around touching sleeves of people and, ‘Hi. How are you?’ Because I wanted them to do that to me. You know when you do that, someone’s like, ‘Hi.’ It’s just like, ‘No, will you just give me a pet?’ [Laughs]”

Image via A24

Looking for even more from Posey on her journey from 1993’s Coneheads to Beau Is Afraid? Check out her episode of Collider Ladies Night in the video at the top of this article and stay tuned for more. We’ll have the full 40-minute interview including Beau Is Afraid spoiler talk for you in podcast form soon!